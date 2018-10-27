‘Fallout 76’ May Let Players Create Their Own Radio Stations

Though it may be small feature, the radio stations in the Fallout franchise have been an awesome experience for fans as they traverse the Wasteland. Players could switch on those sweet tunes in-between hilarious banter from the announcers. Though Bethesda already previously confirmed to us in our interview with the team earlier this year that there would be no “Three Dog”-similar DJs on the radio this time around, there might be a consolation on the horizon.

During our time with the studio during a Fallout 76 media event last month, Bethesda did confirm not radio DJs in the future but that doesn’t mean that the radio feature itself will be boring. In fact, it could eventually change into something more customizable in the future.

While explaining how the radio would be different this time around, the creative team did mention that they were open to the idea of letting players create their own radio stations post-launch. Though this will probably be a thing anyway when mod support gets implemented, it does offer a way for players to tailor their auditory experience while exploring those country roads.

As far as the DJ situation goes, Bethesda wants players to feel that they were a survivor and that it’s up to them to survive. Because of that, the studio felt that by having a DJ the realism would have been broken a little bit. This is fresh out of the gate survival, a timeline that predates the previous games in the series. Music can be found but in a dog-eat-dog freshly radiated area, it just didn’t make since to have an already established DJ sitting in a radio booth.

Another reason they didn’t want to include this feature alongside the returning radio is that the entire premise revolves around no human NPCs. That’s not to say no NPCs at all, but all humans in the game are actual other players. Since they assumed no player was willing to step onto the 24/7 DJ gig, the role was left unfulfilled. They also know how players love to lock onto an objective:

“Let’s be honest here, if we put a DJ somewhere on the map,” began the project lead, “what’s everyone going to do? They’re going to kill them. That seemed inconsistent with our lore and the world we were building.”

Though we already knew nobody could replace Three Dog, it’s still a bummer that we won’t have a DJ – even if it does make sense. Still, we’ll be able to tinker with the radio and much more next month!

As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on November 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.