Fallout 76 Getting “Exciting” New Content from Rust Console Devs

Fallout 76 has more “exciting” content on the way, but it’s not just coming from Bethesda anymore. Double Eleven, the developer known for its work on the console version of Rust and numerous other games, announced this week that it’s now working with Bethesda to develop content for the online Fallout game. It wasn’t specified what, exactly, Double Eleven will be working on, but the word “challenges” was notably thrown around more than once.

Double Eleven announced in a blog post about the topic that the developer has actually been talking with Bethesda since 2020. As for the content that’s been worked on it’ll be “enjoyed by this passionate community of fans later in 2022,” the Double Eleven team said.

“At Double Eleven we’ve made a name working with some of the biggest developers and publishers in the world,” the blog post from the studio said. “We are excited to be able to announce publicly that we’ve recently begun working with Bethesda Game Studios to create new challenges for players of Fallout 76. Since its release in 2018, Fallout 76 has invited players from all over the world to create a unique Dweller, leave The Vault and explore the many wonders and challenges of The Wasteland of Appalachia.”

While Double Eleven worked with Facepunch Studios on the console version of Rust, the developer is also known for its work on Minecraft Dungeons as well as Prison Architect. The developer’s also worked on LEGO games and several other projects in the past, and the CEO of Double Eleven, Lee Hutchinson, said it’s “a privilege” to work on a series like the Fallout games.

“”It’s a privilege to be trusted to work on one of the most iconic franchises in gaming history.” Hutchinson said “The team we’ve assembled to work on Fallout 76 are so passionate about the series, working with Bethesda is a dream come true.”

The work on Fallout 76 is already underway seeing how the announcement said the team’s loved working on the game “so far” with more planned for the future, but it again has not yet been specified what the plans are that involve Double Eleven. It was said not long ago that Bethesda had plans in place for a five-year roadmap for the game, so it seems like Double Eleven will be playing at least some part in those plans.