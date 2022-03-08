Bethesda Teases 5-Year Fallout 76 Roadmap

Fallout 76 just recently got its 2022 roadmap, and around the same time, players got a look at the latest event calendar to map out the next few weeks of events, too. It looks like those aren’t the only roadmaps the developers are working on, however, as it seems that they’ve got plans to support the game for at least several more years. There’s work underway on a three-year and a five-year roadmap, the creators said in a recent interview, which should give hope to Fallout 76 players about what’s to come.

The developers spoke to AusGamers in a recent interview about the current state of Fallout 76 as well as its future. Since the game itself has been out since November 2018, it’s gotten several updates and expansions to keep adding more Fallout content both new and familiar. That’d be a decent run for most games if they decided they were going to wrap things up or slow down content releases sometime soon, but it doesn’t look like support for Fallout 76 is going anywhere anytime soon.

“A lot of my time right now is spent on planning that three and five-year roadmap,” design director Mark Tucker told AusGamers. “The three-year roadmap is a lot more understood and known, at five-years it gets a little more fuzzy, but we’re dedicated to updating [Fallout 76]. The message to our players is, there should be no reason to think that we’re not going to continue updating this game.”

“The message to our players is, there should be no reason to think that we’re not going to continue updating this game,” Tucker said. “We have things that we’re doing to ensure that we can continue producing updates for the game for a long period of time. We’ve got a lot of fun, cool stuff that I can’t wait to tell people about. Stuff that’s beyond this year.”

Separate from Fallout 76, there have been rumors recently about internal discussions within Microsoft regarding a potential sequel to Fallout: New Vegas, but that’s deep in the “questionable” category since whispers about those kinds of talks have been going on for a while now. For much more grounded expectations, you can plan on Fallout 76 getting support for at least several more years.