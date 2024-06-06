Fallout 76 Season 17 Trailer Showcases Upcoming Season's Rewards

Now that June is here, Fallout 76 players are patiently waiting for the game's next season to begin. While we don't have an exact date as to when Season 17 of Fallout 76 will dawn just yet, Bethesda Game Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming update. Fallout 76 – Season 17: Pioneer Scouts Skyline Valley offers a look at what the season will include and introduces players to the Pioneer Scouts, whose five principals are survival, teamwork, research, discovery, and innovation. The announcement reads:

"It's summer, time for fun in the sun, and there's lots to do at camp. You'll learn Archery, roast marshmallows, dissect a frog, go swimming and canoeing and try not to get lost in the woods. So, join the Pioneer Scouts this season to earn cool sleep away camp-themed rewards! Go off the beaten path in your Vintage Camper, take an arrow to the head with the Joke Arrow Headwear or spend the day sitting lakeside in a Pioneer Scouts Inner Tube Chair. Show off your Pioneer Scout pride with the Pioneer Scout Power Armor Paint. These are just a few of the many rewards you can earn with a Season Pass."

The preview trailer features a look at some of the Season 17 and the aesthetics of the season's new area to explore. The items include:

Vintage Camper Survivor Tent – Fallout 1st



Archery Shooting Target – Fallout 1st



Joke Arrow Headwear



Outdoor Movie Projector – Fallout 1st



Icegang Mask



Pioneer Scouts T-45 and T-51 Paint



Slocum's Joe Inner Tube Chair



Pioneer Scouts Inner Tube Chair



Canoe – Fallout 1st



Rowboat



Scout's Life Poster: Identifying Rabies and Other Diseases – Fallout 1st



Blinky – Fallout 1st



Dissection Kit



Tato Lamp – Fallout 1st



Morse Code Poster – Fallout 1st



Pioneer Scouts Squirrel Mr. Fuzzy Plushie – Fallout 1st



Telagraph



Arrowhead Flair



Marshal Mallow Flair



Scout Master Collectron Station



Roast Thrasher – Fallout 1st



Pemmican Collector



Picnic Basket Stashbox



Butchered Meats – Fallout 1st



Camping Cooler – Fallout 1st



S'more Hot Chocolate Stein



Fallout 76 players with a Fallout 1st subscription will have the Season Pass available to them by default as part of their subscription, and if you're not a subscriber you can purchase the pass in the Atomic Shop. As for the setting of Skyline Valley, this is Fallout 76's first map expansion, and with it the game will bring plenty of additional content and area-specific quests...though exactly what mystery lies ahead for the new area will be seen further when Season 17 comes. As noted, there's no official release date for Season 17 just yet, though the video's end does mention that it's "coming soon."

