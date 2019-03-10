Upcoming ‘Fallout 76’ Seasonal Event Features Creepy Masks, “Sweet Loot,” and More

Wild Appalachia is approaching for those playing Fallout 76, and it is set to bring a plethora of new content to the wasteland. One such addition will be the game’s first seasonal event, The Fasnacht Parade, which will give players an opportunity to “earn some sweet loot.”

In a recent post on the Bethesda website, the devs outlined the seasonal event, which will feature many things, including some rather haunting masks, “sweet loot,” and much more. The event quest will be held over the course of one week and it will be repeatable. “You and any other dwellers who wish to take part must speak with the Master of Ceremonies in Helvetia and then divide and conquer to find and aid the town’s robotic shopkeepers in setting up for the annual parade,” the website reads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The description continues: “You and your compatriots will be asked to assist with a variety of party prep duties that may have you stepping on stage to play a cheery tune, choosing the perfect decorations, or exterminating some buzzing pests, among many other activities.”

Here’s a bit more on what the event is all about according to the game’s website:

“Each year, since the founding of Helvetia in 1869, the townsfolk celebrated Fasnacht by donning fantastic masks and parading through the decorated town. The festivities culminated by burning an effigy of Old Man Winter on the bonfire to signal the end of winter. The townsfolk may be long gone, but dutiful bots have kept the party rolling every year—and they welcome your participation!”

As stated above, the seasonal event will only be around for a week from March 19th until the 26th. During this time, however, players will be able to complete the quest as many times as they’d like, grab all of the masks they can, “and score new Fasnacht-themes C.A.M.P. plans.”

Also included with the post is how more C.A.M.P. adjustments are on the way as well as balances for heavy and energy weapons. You can read the full preview for the next Fallout 76 patch right here.

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about the upcoming seasonal event in Fallout 76? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!