Fallout 76 Trailer Previews the Big Locked & Loaded Update

Fallout 76’s next major update is releasing soon, and it’s the big one players have been waiting on. It’s called “Locked & Loaded,” and it’s got some helpful changes coming for players’ loadouts such as their C.A.M.P. settlements and the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. configurations and perk cards players select. It’s scheduled to release on April 27th, the same day that Season 4 begins to give players more content to look forward to throughout the next couple of months.

If you’ve been keeping up with the numerous previews over the past couple of weeks, you’ve likely seen what’s planned for Locked & Loaded update, or perhaps you’ve tried it out yourself already through the game’s test servers. If you haven’t, or if you just need a refresher on what’s planned, Bethesda’s trailer below should give you a good idea of what’s coming.

It's almost time for our next major update to #Fallout76, called “Locked & Loaded”, which contains a bunch of new features including S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, C.A.M.P. Slots & much more! Watch to learn exactly what is coming next to the game on April 27.https://t.co/1W3CUxsXty pic.twitter.com/qagMfejIZp — Fallout (@Fallout) April 22, 2021

The two big highlights of the update (which we go into detail about here) are the new S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts and the C.A.M.P. Slots. The former will allow players to effectively create “classes” of sorts by saving different S.P.E.C.I.A.L. and perk selections that they can switch between after they’ve reached level 25. This means that you can save different configurations of your stats to change things up if you want to try something different or if a situation calls for a different specialization.

The C.A.M.P. Slots will serve a similar function by letting players save their C.A.M.P. arrangements. This means that you’ll be able to switch your settlement out with a different one when you feel like freshening up your living quarters.

Bethesda said in previous tests that the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts and the C.A.M.P. Slots would be limited to two per character but that there’d be more ways to unlock additional slots in the future.

Aside from those two main features, the Locked & Loaded update will coincide with some of Bethesda’s plans for the next couple of months of Fallout 76 now that Season 4 is releasing. Mannequins to arrange around players’ settlements, the Daily Ops Expansion players have similarly been waiting for, and more changes are all coming in the next update. We’ve gotten overviews of most of those in the past as well, but the full patch notes for the game’s Locked & Loaded update coming next week should clear up any lingering questions about the plans.