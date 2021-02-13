Fallout 76 Brings Back Loot-Filled Event for a Limited Time

✖

Fallout 76 is giving players the chance to earn plenty of loot, but only for a limited time. That’s because the treasure-filled Mole Miner event has returned for the weekend to present players with some side objectives on their normal missions as well as some discounts when you’re browsing the Purveyor’s wares. The combo event is only live until February 15th, however, so players have just a few more days to take advantage of the deal.

The event that’s returned this weekend is one we’ve seen several times in the past, but it’s always a worthwhile one because of the haul players can come away with once the event has concluded. To take part in the Treasure Hunter Mole Miner event, you have to either seek out these unique Mole Miners and eliminate them to claim their Mole Miner Pails or purchase some Empty Mole Miner Pails yourself and create the real deal at a workbench.

Mole Miners everywhere!

Hunt down Treasure Hunters to claim their loot, and visit The Purveyor for 25% off legendary weapons an armor. This weekend's events are active now and end on Monday, February 15th at 12 pm ET pic.twitter.com/ypqmb7377a — Fallout (@Fallout) February 11, 2021

“Mole Miners are making their presence known in the Wasteland this weekend!” Bethesda said about the recurring event that’s live now for the next couple of days. We’ve detected Treasure Hunter Mole Miner activity in all regions of Appalachia, and believe they will soon breach the surface to scoop up any valuables they can. Track down Treasure Hunter Mole Miners and then take them out to collect their Mole Miner Pails, which you can open to claim some of the riches they’ve scavenged for yourself. You can also stop by any Vendor to buy Empty Mole Miner Pails using Caps. Take those to a Tinker’s Workbench to turn them into full Mole Miner Pails, and then open them for some more goodies.”

The companion event involving the Purveyor Murmrgh gives players some decent discounts on the merchant’s items after they’ve secured enough loot from hunting down Treasure Hunter Mole Miners.

“If your pockets start feeling heavy with Legendary Scrip after exchanging your Treasure Hunter loot, head on down to the Rusty Pick in the Ash Heap, where Purveyor Murmrgh is hosting a sale on legendary items,” Bethesda said. “All weekend long, you’ll get 25% off any legendary weapons and armor you buy from her for 25% off the usual Scrip price.”

Fallout 76’s loot events are live now until February 15th at 12 p.m. ET.