Fallout 76: Bethesda and UFC Team Up for the Ultimate Promotion

Ever since Fallout 76 was officially unveiled during E3 2018, Wasteland fans have been clamouring to learn more about what Bethesda’s slightly different take on the apocalypse will have to offer. Taking those familiar country roads over into the online realm has many interested and it looks like the team is nowhere near finished getting players hyped up. That’s where the UFC comes in!

UFC and Bethesda have officially announced that they are partnering up to promote the upcoming Fallout title with Australian middleweight champion Robert Whittaker taking center stage as the brand ambassador. This is especially exciting for Australian and New Zeland fans, because ZeniMax Australia assures us that this is the dream partnership – especially for locals.

Whittaker’s role in this new promotional tour will be to engage in “various initiatives” before the November launch, including streaming a plethora of Bethesda titles over on Twitch. As far as the specifics of what he’ll be doing out in the real world, it’s all very hush hush at this time – though both companies seem thrilled, so we’re expecting something big.

Another bright side is that Whittaker is a huge gamer. In a recent press statement, the champion mentioned that he often finds himself lost in gaming worlds to relieve stress. “I look forward to collaborating with Bethesda as they reveal more details about their upcoming releases,” he said, “and sharing this excitement with my followers and their community.”

“It’s an honour to partner with Bethesda Softworks, as I’ve always been a fan of their games such as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls,” Whittaker added.

Fallout 76 release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 14th! To learn more about the game:

“Welcome you to Fallout 76, the online prequel where every surviving human is a real person. Work together, or not, to survive. Under the threat of nuclear annihilation, you’ll experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe.

Reclamation Day, 2102. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers – chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.”