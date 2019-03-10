New ‘Fallout 76’ Update Will Let Players Build a Better Camp

Fallout 76 players will be able to build bigger and better camps when the next update releases after some changes are made that reduces the budget space certain items take up.

Officially stylized as C.A.M.P. within Fallout 76, these small settlements serve as players’ bases of operation with defenses and resources built into them. They can also be customized with decorations and other items, though players have to balance between function and fashion due to size limitations.

That need to balance will still be there after the next update releases, but players will have a bit more room to work with. The update is expected to reduce the amount of budget space certain items require, Bethesda said in its latest Inside the Vault update, but those affected items will now have a maximum amount that can be place in a camp. This means your lights may not take up as much budget space after the update, but you can only put up so many of them.

“The amount of budget space that some buildable objects consume, such as Turrets and Lights, has been reduced, but they now also have a maximum amount that can be placed in your C.A.M.P. or Workshop,” Bethesda said. “The build menu recipes for these objects will show you how many are already present in your C.A.M.P., including the ones you have stored, and the total amount of each you can place.”

Bethesda continued to say this change wasn’t necessarily a direct increase to the budget sizes of camps, but with the budget size of certain items lowered, it’ll give players more flexibility and pave the way for future changes.

“There are several important aspects of C.A.M.P. and Workshop budgets we must keep in mind when making adjustments, including how objects are used by players, overall structure balance, and even game performance,” Bethesda continued. “While the above changes aren’t a direct increase to budget size, they should give you more overall budget space to build lots of cool stuff, while also allowing us the flexibility to further refine and improve balance and performance.”

Fallout 76’s new update is expected to release next week.

