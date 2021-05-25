Fallout 76 Update Fixes Combat, C.A.M.P. Problems

✖

Fallout 76 got a new update this week from Bethesda to address some of the problems players have been having regarding different systems like combat, C.A.M.P. setups, and more. The update’s patch notes contain a multitude of fixes and other improvements for the game, but there aren’t any huge new features to try out or anything like that. For that sort of content, you’ll want to head to the game’s test servers to preview some of the new Brotherhood of Steel content that was added there recently.

The only section of the Fallout 76 patch notes the update contains is for “Bug Fixes and Improvements,” so that tells you not to expect anything too major from this patch since there haven’t been any game-breaking bugs circulating the Internet to speak of. Still, the changes are notable if you’ve been having problems with different areas of the game, so they’re worth looking over to see if those issues have been fixed.

Today’s update for #Fallout76 brings a slew of fixes and improvements for C.A.M.P.s, UI, and more! Check out all the changes coming in our patch notes: https://t.co/rzsRpUKTBZ pic.twitter.com/fPj9suz9Jx — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) May 25, 2021

Fallout 76 players can find the full set of patch notes for the latest update below.

ART & GRAPHICS

Apparel: The Brotherhood of Steel Infantry Uniform no longer clips through the Super Mutant Outfit.

Apparel: Underarmors no longer clip through the West Virginia Drifter Outfit.

Headwear: The Pip-Boy light now shines in the correct direction while wearing the Brotherhood Tactical Ops Mask.

Lights: Street Lamps now play the correct visual effects when destroyed.

Lights: Light from Street Lamps now correctly shines in all directions.

Power Armor: Adjusted Raider Marauder Power Armor so that it no longer obstructs part of the player’s view in first-person.

Power Armor: The Yukon Five logo now displays correctly on the Commissioner Chaos Power Armor Torso after leaving the Modify menu.

Power Armor: Arm and hip plates now animate correctly when entering Warhead Power Armor.

Statues: The Brotherhood Infantry Statue now plays the correct visual effects when destroyed.

Wall Décor: Spaces on the Framed Cold Steel Gameboard are now blank, instead of displaying placeholder icons.

Weapons: The Gold Handmade Rifle Paint no longer appears stretched when applied to an attached Suppressor Mod.

C.A.M.P. & WORKSHOPS

Exploit: Addressed a Blueprint exploit related to C.A.M.P. Slots.

Exploit: Fixed an item duplication exploit.

Floor Décor: Slightly increased the crafting requirements for Area Rugs, which were lower than intended. Crafting now requires 3 Cloth and 2 Rubber.

Generators: The Downed Plane Generator can now be built by players who own it after learning the Large Generator Plan or the Windmill Generator Plan, instead of just the Windmill Generator.

Structures: The “Repair All Structures” option no longer appears greyed out if a player’s Beehive has been destroyed.

COMBAT

VATS: Successful VATS attacks now correctly deal damage to other players during PvP combat.

DAILY OPS

Objectives: Fixed an issue that could cause objective markers from other quests to appear in Daily Ops instances.

ENEMIES

Spawning: Fixed an issue that prevented enemies from respawning correctly.

ITEMS

Armor: Paints can now be correctly applied to pieces of Scout Armor.

QUESTS & EVENTS

Cheating Death: The quest will now correctly progress past the first stage for players who pick up Lou's note early.

Disarming Discovery: Players will no longer lose 300 Caps when logging in at a certain stage of the quest.

Over and Out: The elevator door at the entrance to the Enclave Research Facility now opens correctly.

SOUND

Refrigerators: Sound effects no longer play twice when opening a Refrigerator.

Weapons: Heavy weapons that have an attached Tri-Barrel Mod no longer play unintended sound effects after the player has stopped firing.

USER INTERFACE