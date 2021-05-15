Fallout 76 Update Releases Steel Reign Content for Testing

✖

Bethesda put up some new Fallout 76 content this week for players to test that comes from the game’s next big update: Steel Reign. The next part of the Brotherhood of Steel content is one that’s been teased for a while now and will be releasing in June, but if you’ve got access to the test servers, you can try it now. It comes with things like Legendary Crafting as well as adjustments to the Legendary Attributes and, of course, more Brotherhood of Steel storylines to follow.

The notes for the update were shared in the PTS forums for those who want to look them over before playing or those who won’t be playing in the test servers but just want to see what’s happening. The new content is open to all test servers players, but to access the Steel Reign quests, you have to be at least level 20 with your own character. If you don’t meet that requirement, Bethesda said you can always try out a premade character in everyone’s accounts to get started.

The #Fallout76 PTS is now live with the newest update.

If you play on PC via Bethesda. net we hope you'll join us in playtesting the Steel Reign Update: https://t.co/ZEdMYAwMY2 pic.twitter.com/GCLLJ62PhO — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) May 14, 2021

While the new vendor, Minerva, and the Steel Reign quests are worth checking out, one of the biggest changes is the addition of the Legendary Crafting system. You can find more details on how all that works below courtesy of the update’s patch notes.

Legendary Crafting

Using a new crafting component, called Legendary Cores, along with a few Legendary Modules, you can now craft “Legendary Upgrades” for your items. Visit Weapon and Armor Workbenches, and then open the Modify menu to get started with Legendary Crafting. You can earn Legendary Cores as rewards by completing Seasonal Events, Public Events, and Daily Ops. As always, Legendary Modules are available from Purveyor Murmrgh in exchange for some Legendary Scrips.

You can craft 1-, 2-, and 3-star Legendary Upgrades for your gear, and the materials required to craft them increase based on the Legendary Upgrade tier you choose. Applying a Legendary Upgrade to a normal item will turn it into a legendary version of that item, with 1, 2, or 3 randomly assigned legendary attributes, depending on the tier of Legendary Upgrade you applied. Applying a Legendary Upgrade to an existing Legendary Item can increase or decrease the number of legendary attributes that item has, again depending on the tier of Legendary Upgrade you apply. Here are examples of each option: Upgrade: Modding a 1-star item with a 3-star Legendary Upgrade will turn it into a 3-star version of that item with 3 random attributes. Downgrade: Modding a 3-star item with a 2-star Legendary Upgrade will result in a 2-star version of that item with 2 random attributes. Re-roll: Modding a 3-star item with a 3-star Legendary Upgrade replace all 3 of the existing item’s attributes and apply 3 news ones at random.



Legendary Power Armor

Like weapons and armor, Legendary Power Armor pieces can also be upgraded, downgraded, and rerolled.

Visit any Power Armor Station and modify your favorite set of Power Armor to apply some Legendary Upgrades.

The vast majority of Legendary attributes that are available to normal armor can also be applied to Power Armor, with the following exceptions: 1-Star Auto-Revive: Chance to revive using a Stimpak 3-Star Acrobat’s: Reduced fall damage Improved Sneaking: Harder to detect while sneaking Diver’s: Grants underwater breathing



Fallout 76’s Steel Reign update is now out on the PTS for testing.