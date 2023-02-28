Fallout 76 Update Kicks Off Season 12, Patch Notes Revealed

Fallout 76 got a new update this week, the Mutant Invasion update, to help kick off the start of Season 12. Bethesda has been previewing the new season in recent weeks to show off some of the content planned for Season 12 including challenge rerolls, a new theme revolving around cryptids, and other additions players could expect in the season. Like all new seasons, this one was also accompanied by a decently sided set of patch notes detailing everything that's new. Those changes range from design improvements to the Season 12 theme itself like new decorations for players to acquire.

To get right to it, you can see the patch notes for the update below minus the list of bugfixes specific to certain problems players have been reporting. For those, you can see the full changelist here.

New Rotational Event: Mutation Invasion

Until March 21st, a Mutated Public Event will take place every hour at the top of the hour.

These events are marked with a special icon to indicate they are Mutated.

Public Events for the remainder of the hour are normal events with no Mutations.

Completing a Mutated Public Event will grant you a Mutated Package in addition to its base rewards!

The following Public Events can now appear as a Mutated Event during a Mutation Invasion:

Test Your Metal, Moonshine Jamboree, Eviction Notice, Lode Baring, Guided Meditation, Swarm of Suitors, One Violent Night, Uranium Fever, Line in the Sand, and Heart of the Swamp.

After the first 3 weeks of Mutation Invasion, this event will return every other week at the top of the hour for a week straight.

As a reminder, mutations can be:

Volatile: Enemies explode upon death.

Active Camouflage: Enemies are cloaked when not attacking.

Resilient: Enemies can only be slain with a melee attack.

Freezing Touch: Slow targets down upon attack.

Toxic Blood: Enemies leave behind small poisonous hazard upon death.

Group regeneration: Enemies heal each other when within radius.

Swift Footed: Increased movement and attack speed.

New Reward: Mutated Package

Completing a Mutated Public Event will grant you its base event rewards, in addition to bonus currency and a Mutated Package.

Mutated Packages include meds, resources, ammo, a 3* Legendary item, and a chance for rare plans that drop from other quests and events!

Daily Ops

In addition to Mutated Public Events, we've also added new locations, enemies, rewards, and a new mutation into our Daily Ops rotation.

New Mutation: Reflective Skin

Reflective Skin: Enemies periodically enter a Reflective state that reflects back some of the direct damage done to them.



Reflective Skin will also be on our Mutated Public Events list.

New Encounter group: Aliens

New Locations:

Charleston Capitol Building



Garrahan Mining Headquarters



Morgantown High School

New Rewards: We've added new plans to Daily Ops rewards; Floater Tubes (Gnasher, Freezer, and Flamer Variant), Hot Rod Handmade Skin, Flatwoods Monster Tube, Deep-Space Alien Power Armor skin and Jetpack.

Season 12: Rip Daring and the Cryptid Hunt

In the world of Big Game Cryptid Hunting, there is only one-man brave enough, strong enough, and smart enough to hold his own against these mysterious beasts! This Season we follow the daring and dangerous adventures of Rip Daring, Cryptid Hunter Extraordinaire, alongside his loyal Mr. Handy, Percival, and his trusty Nurse Guinevere.

New Rewards

Cryptid Rewards : From floor décor to Power Armor Paints, this new season offers up Cryptid themed goodies for all you cryptozoologists out there.

New Ally: Welcome Brother Steven into your C.A.M.P. and may the blessings of the Mothman be upon you.

New C.A.M.P. Items : Create a cozy Hunter's Cabin fit for Rip Daring himself with the Hunter's Throne or display your favorite Steins with the Taxidermy Bear Stein Display.

Re-Roll Daily and Weekly Challenges

This Season we're introducing to you a new feature to our Seasons: the Re-Roller!

The Re-Roller gives you the ability to change out a Daily or Weekly Challenge.

Once per day, you can re-roll one Challenge for free.

Fallout 1st members get an additional free re-roll for the day, giving a total of 2 free re-rolls.

Challenge Re-Rolls can also be claimed for free on the Season board or purchased in the Atomic Shop.

Re-Rolled Challenges have a chance to become an Epic Challenge , which offers even better rewards for completing it.

Design Changes and Improvements

Accessibility

Settings: Added a "Enable Camera Shaking" setting listed under "Display". By default, this setting will be set to on.

Design – General

Revival : When players are revived by effects such as Mysterious Savior and the Life Savings Legendary armor mod, they're now healed by the item used for the revival.

Rifles: Radium Rifles now have an increase chance to learn mods while scrapping.

Events

Stash Boxes: Added a Stash box to the following Public Events; Radiation Rumble, Scorched Earth, Lode Baring, Guided Meditation, Swarm of Suitors, One Violent Night, Uranium Fever, Line in the Sand, Heart of the Swamp, and A Colossal Problem

Enemies: We've made various improvements to the enemy spawning and pathing during events.

Heart of the Swamp: Various event improvements and difficulty increases to enemy waves.

Line in the Sand: Removed the high frequency part of the alarm sound .

One Violent Night: The Emergency broadcast message at the start of One Violent Night is now shorter on repeat playthroughs, and the event now starts after turning on the jukebox, instead of entering the beer house.Additionally, we've added an objective to repair or turn on the jukebox when it is broken or turned off.

Performance : Various improvements to performance during Public Events.

Swarm of Suitors: Added additional enemy waves and appropriately increased the time allotted to complete the waves. Souped up the minibosses and gave them unique names.

Uranium Fever: Fixed an issue causing the highest tier rewards to not drop and surfaced the reward tiers in the objective text. Additionally, we added objective markers for Mole Miner Supervisors.

Mutations

Freezing Touch: Increased magnitude of the initial slow effect and decreased its duration. Removed stacking tiers. This makes Freezing Touch feel more responsive (applies immediately and wears off more quickly once you're out of the line of fire), as well as making it viable for melee enemies. Previously only ranged enemies would attack fast enough for this mutation to apply effectively.

Resilient: Throwing Weapons and Pain Train can now finish off enemies with the Resilient Mutation.

Volatile: Destructible objects are now affected by Volatile explosions.

NPCs

Vendors : Some wandering merchants will now sell Healing Salve Recipes based on the region they are in.

Seasons

Challenges : The Daily Gold Star Challenge SCORE award has been increased from 500 SCORE to 1000 SCORE.

Challenges : The number of completed Daily Challenges required to complete the Daily Gold Star Challenge has increased from 5 to 6.

Challenges : The number of completed Daily Gold Star Challenges required to earn the Weekly Gold Star Challenge has increased from 1 to 3.

SCORE: All Daily and Weekly Challenges have been adjusted to award SCORE more consistently.

Wallet