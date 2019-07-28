Fallout 76 Raids Release Date Revealed

While Bethesda announced earlier this year that there would be Vault raids coming to Fallout 76 in 2019, an exact release date remained unclear. The roadmap revealed at that time included a Summer 2019 feature of Vault 96 and 94 raids, described as “all new high-level group Vault Raids.” During the popular QuakeCon event this weekend, the exact release date for those raids, as well as further details about them, was revealed: August 20th.

The release date is specifically for Vault 94, which folks from Bethesda described as “very challenging” during the Fallout 76 panel yesterday at QuakeCon, which is where all these details first emerged. While initially said to be releasing in the next few weeks, it was later confirmed to be August 20th. The four-player, co-op raid will include three difficulty levels, feature puzzles, and come with rewards like a new set of foliage-covered power armor. This is also the first instance of a new mechanic in the game, where certain sets of items will provide a “set bonus” to players.

Vault raids, Meat Week Event, display cases, Nuclear Winter map, script sales and more! Take a look at our #Fallout76 summer roadmap. pic.twitter.com/E8TAXV7euK — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 27, 2019

