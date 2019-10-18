Fallout 76’s Big Human NPC Wastelanders Update Delayed to 2020

Today, Bethesda delayed Fallout 76’s Wastelanders update on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the game’s big and highly-anticipated update that most notably will add NPCs to the 2018 game. According to Bethesda, the game’s biggest free update yet simply needs more time in the pot cooking. So, rather than arrive this year as previously planned, it will now release sometime during Q1 2020, which is to say, sometime between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2020. Of course, Bethesda notes the wait will be worth it, and even goes as far to say when the update hits it will completely change the game’s world.

“We’ve been hard at work on Fallout 76 this year, including our biggest free update yet, Wastelanders,” writes Bethesda. “We’re excited about how Wastelanders is coming together but it’s going to need more time to be the best, most polished update it can be, so we are delaying its release to Q1 next year. We’ve continued to re-evaluate and change our processes to make sure the work we’re doing hits our quality bar, and yours. We apologize for this delay but know it will be worth the extra time. Wastelanders is turning out to be one of the largest expansions we’ve ever done, and it changes the entire world with human NPCs returning.”

Bethesda further noted that it will have more details and media to share on the update soon, but in the meantime, it didn’t want to leave fans with nothing, so it shared a few new screenshots of the update.

In addition to delaying the Wastelanders update, Bethesda also revealed some of the content and features coming to the game soon, including private servers. So, if you want a scoop on what’s coming to the game and what Bethesda is working on, make sure to check out the above linked post in its entirety.

Fallout 76 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumos, leaks, media, and information on the post-apocalyptic game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.