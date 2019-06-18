Fallout 76’s Wastelanders Update is Geared Towards Single-Player Experience, Says Bethesda

During Bethesda‘s E3 2019 press conference, the Fallout 76 devs revealed a new update that is heading to the game later this year. One of the biggest features that it will be bringing along with it is the inclusion of NPCs, something players have felt is lacking in the West Virginia wasteland. That would be due to the fact that there are none. However, with the Wastelanders update, NPCs are making their way back home, and while the game itself has been focused on more of a multiplayer experience, Bethesda says the upcoming content is geared more towards the single-player side of things.

During a recent interview with VG247, development director Chris Mayer touched on what the Wastelanders update will be bringing to the table for Fallout 76 players. “I can’t get too much in the details, but I will say that most of the stuff is personalized to you, so we’re not trying to do something crazy like where the group will decide, or you know, I think some of the other games like you vote, things like that,” he said. “What it is, is the personalized experience. So when you’re talking with the NPC, you’re going to get your story and your quest progressed and it’s going to mean something for you.

“The group that you’re with, if they’re also talking to the NPC, it’s going to be much the same for them, a sort of instance if you will. So it’s definitely tailored more towards a single-player experience.”

Mayer also went on to note how a player’s SPECIAL stats will play a part in the choices presented, much akin to previous entries. “It’s going to be a lot like other Fallout games, so we do want to give choices based on the player’s SPECIAL stats, so I can’t promise every SPECIAL stat will always have something, but the traditional ones like Charisma and Perception, we’re going to be using those to give you different ways that you can take the story and get different consequences for that,” he said.

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox one. The Wastelanders update does not have a specific release date as of now, but is set to arrive at some point this fall. You can find more in our previous coverage.

