‘Fallout 76’ Wild Appalachia Launch Trailer Released

The new content update for Bethesda‘s Fallout 76 has officially arrived after being delayed, and fans are jumping into all of the fun that awaits them in the West Virginia wasteland. That said, Wild Appalachia is the first of a handful of such updates that will arrive this year, and the devs have released a launch trailer to get fans excited.

The video, which can be seen above, shows off many of the new bits of content that are now available in Fallout 76 via the Wild Appalachia update. Bethesda has been been adament about letting fans know what’s on the way, and it looks like everything is about to pay off, as the new update looks like a ton of fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s included with the Wild Appalachia update, you might ask? This is what is available now and will go live in the next month or two:

New Quest: Shear Terror! – AVAILABLE APRIL 9 – Uncover the ‘encryptid’ secrets of Appalachia in a new series of quests and encounters to separate monsters from myths.

New Quest: Ever Upwards – AVAILABLE MAY 7 – Journey to the deepest reaches of the woods with new stories for the legendary Pioneer Scouts. Earn merit badges, climb the ranks, and earn a customizable backpack for increased utility.

New Features: Legendary Vendor and Scrapping – AVAILABLE MAY – Locate the mysterious Purveyor to exchange and scrap your unwanted legendary items for new legendary gear. For every star rating on a legendary item you scrap, increase your chances to get the legendary weapon or armor of your dreams.

New Features: C.A.M.P. Decorating, Player Vending, Functional Camera – AVAILABLE APRIL– Use items from your stash to decorate your C.A.M.P. Build vending machines and flag items for sale. Simply set your prices and walk away to continue your adventures in Appalachia, being sure to capture all your favorite memories using the new functional camera. The vending machines do all the work, you just need to count the caps.

New Features: Brewing and Distilling – AVAILABLE NOW – Go on a new quest to discover the secrets of the forbidden brew Nukashine and bring the party back to your C.A.M.P with new brewing and distilling systems and recipes.

New Seasonal Event: Fasnacht Parade – AVAILABLE MARCH 19– Chase away Old Man Winter and quicken the coming of spring with the ancient festival of Fasnacht! Join the celebration and complete this new limited-time event to earn unique rewards in the form of festive Fasnacht Masks.

New Game Mode: Survival – AVAILABLE MARCH 26 – This all-new game mode brings a higher-stakes PvP experience with fewer restrictions, increased rewards, and new challenges plus all the original content of Adventure Mode.

The Wild Appalachia update is now live in Fallout 76 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about this? Are you glad to see some new content in Fallout 76? Will you be returning to the game now that Wild Appalachia is here? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!