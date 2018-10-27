‘Fallout 76’ Won’t Have Dogs, But Could Later If Fans Want It Bad Enough

I’ll be the first to admit that I had a hell of a fun time with my hands-on with Fallout 76 last month and now players all over the world are getting in on the action as well thanks to the B.E.T.A period. Though I had a lot of great things to say about the online adventure, it’s been brought into the light that there will be no good boys doing their best in the Wasteland and I have thoughts.

Over at PAX Australia, Bethesda’s Pete Hines has been making the media circuit to talk about the future of many franchises, including that of Fallout. The bad news? No puppers, confirmed by the man himself, on those country roads in West Virginia. The good news? They are open to it in the future if the demand is high enough:

You cannot get a dog in Fallout 76, Pete Hines just confirmed at PAX Aus. The audience booed. Then he teased Bethesda might add dogs later if it’s what fans want. The audience cheered. pic.twitter.com/3PvKKMo7gH — Eddie Makuch (@EddieMakuch) October 26, 2018

Thanks to our pals over on our sister site at GameSpot, we now know what we must do: We riot – peacefully – and maybe through in some delicious cookies to help sway the team over at Bethesda to give us back our canine companions. Afterall, Dogmeat in Fallout 4 was the true star and you can fight me if you think differently.

In other Fallout 76 news, the pre-loading for PlayStation 4 and PC is now live for those interested in the upcoming B.E.T.A. You can check out the full schedule for all platforms right here before the game fully releases next month.

Fallout 76 releases on November 14, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Want a few helpful tips before diving into the beta and eventually the game? Check out our full survival guide right here for what you need to know before exploring those country roads in West Virginia.

Thoughts on the “goodest” of good boys joining in on the Fallout 76 experience? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you want to see in the upcoming game.

