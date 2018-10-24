Here’s When ‘Fallout 76’ Second Beta Wave Starts on Xbox One

For those that pre-ordered Fallout 76 on Xbox One, a chance to enter the online Wasteland kicked off yesterday. Overall, the feedback has been mostly positive which makes the second wave all the more exciting!

For those that missed out on the first wave, the second phase of the Xbox One Fallout 76 beta will kick off at 5 PM ET for just two short hours. This will take place on October 27th, so mark those calendars if this is something you want to get in on before the game’s full release next month.

Your trip to Appalachia continues this weekend with the #Fallout76 B.E.T.A. on Xbox One: Saturday, October 27th – 5 PM Eastern – 7 PM Eastern. See you there! pic.twitter.com/3yAkpw22Kz — Fallout (@Fallout) October 24, 2018

Though the beta is just two short hours, at least it’s on a weekend so it’s a little more accessible.

With the full game being available during this beta, it’s understandable that Bethesda would want to limit the time spent. Don’t want to giveaway the entire game before launch, and that leaves many more secrets to uncover when the title fully launches.

Though the move makes sense, that doesn’t mean everyone was happy about it:

I remember when we were told 4-8hour intervals. This is some bs. — Raven🖤💜 (@TheQueenPhantom) October 24, 2018

PS4 and PC players right now pic.twitter.com/xCe2apnuol — MattlestarPlays (@MCplusone1) October 24, 2018

I think that is why they called it a B.E.T.A instead of a beta. With the slight twist of adding the periods they have turned something we recognize as being an open test period into a time limited attempt at drumming up publicity. A carrot before the donkey if you will. — Steve Legere (@LegereSteve) October 24, 2018

Still, everyone will be able to get their hands on the game soon enough when Fallout 76 releases on November 14, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Want a few helpful tips before diving into the beta and eventually the game? Check out our full survival guide right here for what you need to know before exploring those country roads in West Virginia.