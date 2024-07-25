Fallout 76’s Latest Public Test Server Update Addresses Dozens of Points

The next major patch to Fallout 76‘s Public Test Server has arrived today, bringing with it several updates to Bethesda Game Studios‘ live-service Fallout game before the changes have gone live in the full game. The changes address legendary crafting, over two dozen combat rebalances, and addressed a variety of known issues for multiple aspects of the game including Caravans, the Mischief Night public event, and rewards. The full patch notes are below:
Legendary Crafting
- Fixed an issue where the incorrect amount of Scrip was being deducted during crafting
Combat
The following weapons and a few mods have received buffs as a result of fixing an issue that led to them doing less damage than intended:
- Acidic Gulper Smacker
- Chainsaw Flamer
- Crossbow Flaming Frame
- Plasma Cutter Flaming Blade
- Burning Mods for the Sheepsquatch Staff
- Warglaive Flaming Blade
- Sledgehammer Heavy Searing Sharp Rocket
- Auto Axe Burning and Poisoned Mods
- Flaming Mods for Pitchfork
- Alien Disintegrator Poison Receiver
- Baseball Bat Heated Mods
- Electro Enforcer Poisoned Mod
The following weapons have had their damage values adjusted:
- Poisoned Sheepsquatch Club
- Crusader Pistol Pyro Receiver
- Heating Coil mod for the Power Fist
- Perfect Storm 10mm SMG
- Burning Love Compound Bow
- Adjustments to Beta/Gamma mods for Laser weapons – these now are tuned similarly to other mods with Fire damage and include a DoT (Damage over Time) effect
- Adjustments to Beta/Gamma mods for Gatling Laser weapons – these now are tuned similarly to other mods with Fire damage and include a DoT effect
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the Poison aura on the Strangler Heart Power Armor from affecting nearby enemies
- Adjusted the Poison damage dealt by the Strangler Heart Power Armor
- Adjusted the damage dealt by the Thorn armor
- Adjustments to how damage increases from Perks are applied – this will generally result in an increase in damage dealt to targets with higher resistances, especially for DoT effects
- Melee weapon Dot damage now scales with strength
- Fixed an issue with Grenadier perk that resulted in explosions scaling up to twice as large as intended
- Fixed an issue that could cause some explosions to be scaled smaller or larger than intended
Quests
- Adjusted the Legendary Creature spawn rate for the Eviction Notice public event
- Dev Note: Our goal with this change is to make the rewards gained from completing Eviction Notice more consistent with other Public Events
Items
- Items will indicate if they count as a costume when inspected
- Weapons will indicate classification information when inspected
Known Issues
Caravans
- If the server already has four caravans running, no error will display alerting the player that road is full. Marley will still take the 1000 caps
- Marley does not indicate the difference between a large and small caravan shipment price
- Ineke may spawn inconsistently, either needing players to exit and re-enter the HQ or hire another vendor to appear
- When playing with saved character files, players may not be able to start a 4th caravan on the map, despite the road being available. This happens less frequently with new characters
- Buying cryptid bait from Windy may not have an effect on a caravan run
- Player may not be able to interact with junk scattered throughout the HQ
- Theodore sells individual rounds of ammo instead of bulk packs
- Axel’s scavenger functionality does not trigger
Mischief Night
- Firework boxes do not respawn when the next iteration of the event starts.
- Fireworks may deal a significant amount of damage, instantly killing the player.
- Event themed Protectrons and Assaultrons do not drop loot.
- Destroy the Rapidan Robots will get very little bar progress if you don’t get the costume bonus.
Rewards
• Flairs may not appear on Deathclaw backpack