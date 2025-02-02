New Xbox Update Has Disappointing News for Fallout Fans

It’s bad enough that the long and painful wait for Fallout 5 is far from over with Bethesda Game Studios focused on the development of The Elder Scrolls 6. The least Bethesda, and by extension, Xbox, could do is throw Fallout fans something else while they wait for Fallout 5. After all, it has been seven years since the release of Fallout 76 and ten years since the release of Fallout 4. A remaster/remake of Fallout 3 does appear to be in the works, but after such a long wait, and with such a long wait to Fallout 5 still to go, will this be sufficient for Fallout fans? Well, it is going to have to be unless there is another spin-off in the works because the other potential hold over has just been ruled out.

Recently, John Gonzalez, the lead writer of Fallout: New Vegas, returned to Obsidian Entertainment after 14 years, this time to join on as a creative director. This would immediately catch the attention of Fallout fans, which is perhaps why Gonzalez, alongside the announcement, made sure to note he has been brought on to lead a project that is not Fallout: New Vegas 2.

For those that don’t know, while Bethesda Game Studios is traditionally the developer behind Fallout, Fallout New: Vegas was made by Obsidian Entertainment. Since then, Xbox has acquired both and now they are all under the same roof. And now Gonzalez is back whilst there is a drought of Fallout content that is not going to be satiated by Fallout 5 anytime soon. All the stars have aligned for Fallout: New Vegas 2, but apparently they are being ignored.

Of course, it is possible the sequel is in development at Obsidian Entertainment under a different team, which is a multi-team studio, however, it would be odd to make the sequel, and then bring in Gonzalez to work on something different. This doesn’t add up. It is also possible it could be in the works, but at a different studio. But again, why would Xbox, who owns Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment, not tap the latter for a hypothetical sequel. This also doesn’t add up. In other words, all signs point to not only Fallout: New Vegas 2 not being in the works, but that it won’t be in the works anytime soon either.

