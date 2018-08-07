Fallout: Cascadia Devs Reveal a Sneak Peek at the Wasteland in Seattle

From Fallout 4: New Vegas, to Fallout: New California, the Bethesda-inspired projects on the horizon seem to be growing at an exponential rate. More and more cities are seeing their own Wasteland, bringing the lore of this iconic game franchise to life in another way. One of my personal favourites is Fallout: Cascadia, which aims to bring the post-apocalyptic survival mechanics to Seattle, Washington.

The latest fan-created project promises a more immersive experience than ever before. According its official website, Fallout: Cascadia “is planning to deliver nearly eighty square kilometers of land centered around Seattle proper. It will contain several large settlements such as the capital of the Republic of Cascadia, Cascade. Cascadia takes places hundreds of years after the previous Fallout games, in 2329. To capture this time period we are making use of texture artists and asset creators to show the slow progress of the wasteland to a post-post-apocalyptic society. But make no mistake, conflict and turmoil still grips this wasteland.”

The team recently took to their social media page to show off a little sneak peek at some of the in-game scenes. They tease that long-time veterans of the franchise might recognize some of them despite their revamps:

In other Fallout: Cascadia news, the team took to their Facebook page earlier this month to announce that as progress continues to be made on this ambitious new venture, they are looking to expand their team a bit! According to their most recent status, “We are looking for anyone who can use and is efficient in Adobe Animator/Flash animation to animate and are capable of creating UI icons for traits, perks and whatnot. You need to be confident in being able to replicate and maintain the artstyle of the icons for perks/traits in previous Fallout games!”

To become a part of bringing the Wasteland to Seattle, you can email the team at FalloutCascadia@Gmail.com to shoot them over your credentials. It’s exciting and often these projects bulk up that portfolio to the expectations of companies like Bethesda themselves. That means your chances of “going legit” and working a full-time paid position for the publishers and developers you admire have been upped tremendously.

This is a project worth paying attention to, an entirely new take on a title that had so much potential. To check out more about what the latest venture brings, as well as how to support the team themselves, check out their official website right here!

