This ‘Fallout’ Life-Size T-45 Power Armor Will Cost You More Than A Few Bottle Caps

With all of the Fallout 76 craze amping up now that the first wave of beta access has come and gone, many fans of the Wasteland may be looking to satiate that survivor craving in other ways to pass the time. What better way to traverse those country roads than with some sick T-45 Power Armor? Or … at least a really cool life-size bust replica.

According to the incredible team over at Gaming Heads, “At nearly 35 inches across and 30 inches tall, this imposing 1:1 scale bust of the iconic T-45 Power Armor is being produced in a limited edition of 500. The Fallout: T-45 Power Armor Life Size Bust is made completely out of polystone resin and hand-painted to capture every intricacy of the T-45 Power Armor helmet and bust in outstanding detail.”

The bust also features a battery-powered LED headlamp for that extra dose of realism. From the detailed paint job, to the expert sculpt, this is the end-all-be-all for Fallout collectors. Word to the wise though, this high-end collectible is as heavy as it is big. Because of the materials use, this bust weighs in just over 52 pounds – so it’s pretty to look at, just don’t try to use it to hit somebody over the head with or something weird like that. It wouldn’t be pleasant.

We don’t have an exact release date yet, but these bad boys are expected to ship out in the third quarter of next year. For those looking to add this to your collection, the cost is $1,299. Steep, right? Don’t worry, there are customizable payment plans ready to be mapped out to make it a little easier on the wallet – especially during the holiday season.

As for the upcoming game itself, Fallout 76 is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 14, 2018.

You can pre-order your own right here!