Fallout London Developers Launching New Indie Studio

After facing a sizable setback due to the next-generation update to Fallout 4 that forced a delay, the volunteer developers at Team FOLON finally released a highly anticipated mod for Bethesda‘s game last month – Fallout London. The massive mod has been positively received fairly across the board, from both critics and non-critics alike, consistently heralded for being a project full of passion from the team that seeps into every aspect of the content. While FOLON’s work is being celebrated, any monetary return on the time, talent, and work invested in creating the mod has come from donations – and developers cannot work off of donations forever, nor should they when the products they can provide are as quality as Fallout London.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Team FOLON’s Dean Carter discussed this point, and further revealed the hopeful next steps for the team of developers. “As much as I love the fact that this is a free project – we can offer this thing for free for all the community – free doesn’t pay our bills,” Carter notes in the interview, as was initially reported by PCGN. Thanks to the release of the DLC-sized mod, however, Carter notes that “A lot of people who have really enjoyed it have donated to [the team].”

Carter continues to say that next, the FOLON team looks toward “hopefully” opening a new indie studio, which will move the team’s talents away from the modding scene and onto developing their own ideas. “This will allow us to come up with our own ideas, create our own game, and work as a community.”

“Fallout London has been a great springboard for [this] because we’ve worked with people now, we know what the community seems to like, and we’ve got this great platform where we can talk to [the community].”

While Carter’s statements in the interview definitely affirm that the developers are ready to stretch their legs a bit and move onto bigger things, he also reaffirms that they’re not quite done with Fallout London yet. Carter notes Team FOLON’s commitment to the mod for the time being, as they intend to continue development until all cut content is added through additional patches, stability improvements and new content additions “until at least the end of the year.”