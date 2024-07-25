Massive Fallout 4 Mod Fallout: London Out Now for Free

Earlier this year, the Fallout: London mod for Fallout 4 was scheduled to launch after years of waiting, but then Fallout 4 developer Bethesda released a next-gen patch for the game. That forced mod developers Team Folon to push London‘s release date back to ensure the mod would work. While there have been issues getting it up and running with the next-gen version of Fallout 4, London has finally pushed through and launched today on GOG. Of course, this is an official mod, so anyone who wants to dive into Team Folon’s massive new world can do so without spending any extra money.

At least, that’s mostly true. As mentioned, the team had issues with the next-gen version of Fallout 4. That means you need to play on an older version of Fallout 4 or the mod won’t work. Because of that, players on the Epic Games Store are being left out to dry until Team Folon can create a workaround or Epic decides to let players manually roll back their version files. It’s also worth noting that the process isn’t easy for Steam players. While you can roll back your files on the popular platform, the process can be difficult if you’ve never done it before. Thankfully, the GOG version is directly compatible, so if you’re having trouble, you can spend $16 to buy it there and have a relatively trouble-free install.

As you’d expect, Fallout: London takes players to the British city. Team Folon has set the mod 40 years before the events of Fallout 3, though it’s important to remember this isn’t a canon game, so don’t expect it to be referenced in future mainline Fallout games. Players will have roughly 200 quests to complete as they venture through London and meet up with the mod’s 20 Factions and seven new Companions. While it’s not an official release, this is as close to a new Fallout as fans will get for several years with Bethesda currently focused on The Elder Scrolls 6.

Fallout: London is available now on PC. It’s unlikely we’ll see it launch for consoles since it’s an unofficial total conversion mod, but you never know. Either way, this is a monumental mod release for Fallout fans, especially in the wake of the success the Fallout TV series enjoyed earlier this year.