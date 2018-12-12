‘Fallout: Miami’ November Update Introduces A New Pirate Faction, The Rovers

There are so many amazing projects out there from passionate fans that we can’t help but to share the wealth with other ambitious fans! One of those projects takes Bethesda’s Wasteland to all new heights is that of Fallout Miami and now we’ve got a brand new video as well as a new November update from the team!

From an epic newly revealed combat theme, to rotting parrots – the November update is quite the doozy.

Combat Theme

According to the dev team’s most recent blog post, “It has been fittingly dubbed ‘Enclave Combat Theme’ and was composed by Adam Kallibjian. It can be heard in those tense situations involving the remnants of Enclave, whatever side of the fight you might be on.”

It’s not the first soundtrack we’ve heard of the new mod project, but it does do the topic of combat justice.

A New Faction: The Rovers

But what’s a new Fallout project without new factions? The team added, “Onto a more light-hearted topic, the Rovers! The concept art we will be featuring has been done entirely by Sfaira, surely the Rovers’ #1 fan. They are a pirate-themed minor faction making their home in Captain Squally’s Bar & Grill. There’s tons of cheesy pirate-puns potential here, but I make no promises about keeping them limited. Shall we get to it, mateys?”

This faction knows how to handle themselves and they are absolutely committed to the pirate aesthetic, “The Rovers are subject to as much ridicule as respect, which is unsurprising considering how well they have fortified themselves and how prone they are to shows of strength. Recently however, as the Rovers continued to adopt the pirate-theme, the product of their hard-work and quick thinking might be in danger.”

There’s even a radiated parrot that speaks five different languages:

New Weapons and Locations

For those interested in joining the Rovers, there’s a sweet sword in it for those “swashbucklers” out there. The team also shared a few small insights into the radiated world of Miami over on their latest blog post right here, including another special project they are working on bringing the enclave to Fallout 4.