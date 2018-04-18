Fallout: New California Prequel Mod, One Last Teaser Before Launch

It’s almost here, Vault Dwellers! The prequel mod for Fallout: New Vegas that has been nine years in the making is almost ready for launch and the incredibly talented team of fans that brought this to life have one more teaser to share before they officially reveal the release date for this impassioned project!

Fallout: New California officially went into beta last month but there are still a few tweaks and stress tests needing to be done to make sure that the experience is perfect. The crew did give an update that they are actively working on the reported issues and that they haven’t run into anything yet that could delay the release further (knock on wood).

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the teaser for yourself in the video at the top of the article made using various snippets of gameplay from this project, as well a a closer look at a newly designed character for the game. But what makes New California a New Vegas prequel mod? New Vegas is set within the same area of the beloved installment from Obisidian, but now includes more outposts, more story elements, and new characters. An extension and a new experience all at the same time!

That video above replaces the dream everyone hated — including me,” said one of the mod’s creators on their Moddb page. “Now you can speed run from Bragg’s Office or Rossman’s Room straight to your bedroom, finalize character, see a cutscene and get a picture of what’s going on, wake up, and you’re in the Vault Civil War. Pick a side, fight through, grab/don’t grab any combination of companions you want, and you’re in the wasteland. Takes about 8 minutes, tops. Or 8 hours, if you’re like me and want every last line of spoken dialogue down there.”

We don’t have a release date yet, but it’s literally right around the corner. Er, desert. You know what we mean.

We’ll keep you posted on when it goes live because this is definitely something we’re excited about! The team also shared a few more videos, if you’re curious, so make sure to mosey on over to their site here to check those out!