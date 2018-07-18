Fallout: New California Dev Fears Shut-Down Following Official Board Game Launch

It’s almost here, Vault Dwellers! The prequel mod for Fallout: New Vegas that has been nine years in the making is almost ready for launch, though it may be coming even sooner than expected – but not necessarily for a good reason.

Though up until this point, this conversion project had the full blessings of Bethesda, a new officially licensed board game has since been revealed to be coming later this year. With both projects under the same name and only one of them being officially licensed, concerns of a shut down are rampant. To ease fan concerns as well as prepare for the board game’s launch, the team has taken to their social media channels to discuss what their next move is.

Because of the release set for the board game of Fallout: New California, the team has decided collectively to escalate their plans of the initial launch as well as the subsequent content that was meant to be spread out.

First, they addressed shut down concerns saying, “They have every legal right to C&D us without hesitation. It would be effortless on their part to wipe us out with a single email, erasing 7 years of work.”

They added, “We have a Wikipedia page, we have the first 19 pages on Google search results, the top results are about us, there are news interviews and lets plays and single videos WITH MORE VIEWS THAN THEIR ENTIRE COMPANY YOUTUBE CHANNEL — and they still named their board game Fallout: New California.

So they either never googled the words New California or they knew and just didn’t care, because they have the bought and paid for license and we don’t. I am not in the mood to find out.”

As far as the content schedule goes, here’s what the team is saying about the initial launch period and how content drops will go:

New “End of the World” Video for the “player killed everything” path, which is a silent video of an empty wasteland. This is at least 3 days of work, 8-10 hours/day.

New “Joined the Big Bad” Video for players that when given an alternative to saying no to the dark side said yes (which is new, and Rick finished it a lot sooner than we thought we would,) the player starts another non-cannon “End of the World” ending but this time that was planned since 2012 and was just cut content, with full voiced narration. This is as much work as the above video and will use some of the same scenes, so I only need to dress them up once. Another 3 days full time.

New dialogue for Bragg and Chevy that helps patch up an Enclave player that disobeyed orders but still pulled off the mission. Bragg is a stickler for details but not an idiot, so we’re recording some audio to fix it, plus updating the audio quality on his 2012 stuff (editing will take aprox. 4 days.)

New Dialogue for the Gatekeeper needs recording. Record in 5 hours, edit over 2 or 3 days. I thought I had 3 months to do this in, so I cancelled last week because of burnout. That was dumb, it could have been done. (gah.)

Got audio of 4 more characters that weren’t scheduled and are partially implemented, so we need those recorded ASAP. I’ll use online actors for those and edit this in about the span of 1 week. So 1 or 2 days to record, 7 days to edit.

As far as the board game itself goes, it is available to pre-order right here. With new rules, a new setting, and way more narrative choices, this is the perfect expansion for those that really love the Fallout franchise. “A new land of opportunity awaits you. It might also be filled with radiation and hideous monsters, but what’s an accomplishment without a little challenge? It’s time to head into the wasteland. Welcome to New California!”

To support the mod, make sure to mosey on over to their site here to check those out!