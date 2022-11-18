Fallout: New Vegas Director Open to Follow-Up

The director of Fallout: New Vegas is open to a follow-up of some kind. Fallout: New Vegas is one of the most revered Fallout games out there, but it wasn't developed by Bethesda. The developer had just released Fallout 3 and was knee-deep in the development on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, but wanted to keep the momentum of the Fallout series going. It licensed the series out to Obsidian Entertainment, allowing them the opportunity to make a spin-off set in a post-apocalyptic version of Las Vegas. It was something that resonated with players for a variety of reasons, but also made it hard for Bethesda to get out of the shadow of Obsidian's take with Fallout 4. Players have been demanding a New Vegas sequel for a while, but it's unclear if it will ever happen.

The odds of it happening have increased with Xbox acquiring Bethesda and Obsidian, but it doesn't mean it will happen. There are rumors that Fallout: New Vegas 2 is actually in early stages, but again, that still doesn't mean it will ever actually see the light of day. With that said, Fallout: New Vegas director Josh Sawyer is open to doing another game in the series. Sawyer expressed his interest to Kinda Funny Games and noted that he'd like to do California or the Midwest as the setting for the hypothetical game. He also noted there's a lot of possibilities for a Fallout game set outside the United States.

"I love Fallout, I love the setting, I could see myself working on it again but you know, we'll see where the future takes me," Sawyer said. "[...] California or the Midwest would be very interesting. Obviously, I have to be passionate about it as a Director but also that the team is really excited about and also that works within the larger idea of the IP."

Whether or not another Fallout game from Obsidian ever happens remains to be seen. Todd Howard has confirmed they have plans to make Fallout 5, but it sounds like it's many, many years away from happening. One has to imagine that Xbox doesn't want the IP to sit dormant for over a decade, but it also probably doesn't want to just rush something out.

Would you like to see Fallout: New Vegas 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T AltChar]