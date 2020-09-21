Obsidian Comments on Fallout: New Vegas 2 Possibility Following Xbox Acquisition of Bethesda

✖

Earlier today, Microsoft announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, meaning that all of Bethesda's various subsidiaries and studios would be joining Xbox. While this means several popular franchises like Doom, The Elder Scrolls, and Dishonored have suddenly become first-party titles for Xbox, it is Fallout that has perhaps seen the most chatter since then. And even more specifically, Fallout: New Vegas, the 2010 title developer by Obsidian Entertainment for Bethesda Softworks. And Obsidian has made a fairly... noncommital comment on it.

You see, with Xbox acquiring Bethesda Softworks (and the various IPs associated with it), that now means that Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda Softworks are ultimately owned by the same folks. Obsidian was acquired by Xbox back in 2018, you might recall. Whatever potential roadblocks there might have been in place for a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas to officially get the green light would appear to have evaporated this morning.

According to the press release announcing the acquisition, Microsoft is acquiring ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in cash. The deal is subject to all the usual legal hurdles behind such acquisitions, but Microsoft expects to close on it in the second half of 2021's fiscal year.

"Gaming is the most expansive category in the entertainment industry, as people everywhere turn to gaming to connect, socialize and play with their friends," said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, as part of the same press release. "Quality differentiated content is the engine behind the growth and value of Xbox Game Pass—from Minecraft to Flight Simulator. As a proven game developer and publisher, Bethesda has seen success across every category of games, and together, we will further our ambition to empower the more than three billion gamers worldwide."

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both set to launch on November 10th for $499 and $299, respectively. Pre-orders are expected to go live tomorrow morning, September 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

