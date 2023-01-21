Fallout: New Vegas Studio Gives Fans Hope With New Comment

Fallout: New Vegas 2 hopefuls may see the long-awaited RPG sequel come to fruition one day. Fallout: New Vegas is one of the most beloved RPGs of the Xbox 360 era. After Bethesda successfully reimagined the Fallout series with Fallout 3, it wanted to capitalize on the success with another entry, but was tied up with the production of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This prompted Bethesda to give Obsidian the chance to make its own Fallout game set in the western part of the United States. The game was great and some even prefer it to Fallout 3, but for various reasons, Obsidian was never given the opportunity to make another entry. Within recent years, however, Xbox has acquired both Bethesda and Obsidian which means Xbox can give any studio access to the Fallout IP. Of course, Xbox would probably want to make sure it's cool with Bethesda since there'd be a lot of sharing of ideas and possibly even technology amongst other things, but it does make things much easier.

The prospects of a Fallout: New Vegas follow-up from Obsidian has been teased on a number of occasions and the chances of it happening seem to be better than not. In an interview with GamePressure.com, studio head Feargus Urquhart expressed his desires to make a new Fallout game, particularly before he retires and hopes it will happen. He noted it's not in the works right now due to the fact Obsidian is working on three other games right now, but there may be a chance that future games are discussed at the end of 2023.

"We're not working on it right now, our plate is pretty full with Avowed, Grounded and Outer Worlds 2," said Urquhart. "I don't know when we're going to start talking about new games, maybe towards the end of next year [conversation took place before Christmas 2022 – ed. note]. We just have to see what's going on. That's the best way to say it. There's nothing in the plans, nothing on the piece of paper that says that. But I'll stick to what I said. I would love to make another Fallout before I retire. I don't know when that is, I don't have a date of my retirement. It's funny – you can say I'm already 52, or only 52. It's one of those two, depending on the day. My hope is that'll happen, but we'll have to wait and see."

As of right now, it's unclear what a new Fallout game from Obsidian would even look like. It's something fans have wanted for a while and a lot of ideas have been suggested. Some think they could stay in the west and do something with California, some have suggested the east coast with a place like Florida or New Orleans. Hopefully, though, something of that nature will surface. Bethesda has confirmed it has plans to make Fallout 5, but that is probably a decade away at the bare minimum.

