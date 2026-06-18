New RPG From Fallout Developer Leaked

A new Xbox RPG has been leaked, and it’s from a studio that has worked on the Fallout series in the past. The leaked game is not a new Fallout game, though. Whether Bethesda Game Studios is working on a new Fallout game remains a mystery. It’s possible Fallout 5 is in pre-production, but that’s it. Those hoping that Obsidian Entertainment is working on Fallout: New Vegas 2 or a similar spin-off in the meantime, well, it’s time to give up on this hope. Because it’s not doing this. Unfortunately, what it is working on is much less exciting for not just Fallout fans, but RPG fans in general.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While a Fallout: New Vegas sequel from Obsidian Entertainment would no doubt sell very well and give Fallout fans something new to hold them over until Fallout 5, which is going to end up being a 2030s game, for some reason, this is being avoided. Rather, a new leak reveals that Obsidian Entertainment is working on a sequel to Avowed, something, by comparison, nobody is asking for. When Avowed 2 is coming has not been leaked, but it is in the works, apparently.

Why Is Xbox Making Avowed 2?

The new leak comes the way of Chris Avellone, a prolific writer in the video game industry and a co-founder of Obsidian Entertainment. Avellone is no longer with Obsidian, but there is obviously reason to believe he is connected. Avellone also notes that Josh Sawyer is once again not working on the game, just like the first time; despite being the creator of the universe it is set in. For those that don’t know, Avowed is set in the Pillars of Eternity universe.

Avowed was just released last year, so this sequel has to be early in development and years away. It’s surprising it’s getting a sequel, though. Upon release, the RPG earned a 77 to 81 Metacritic score, which is decent but not great. And it didn’t sell very well or drive Game Pass engagement. And according to recent reporting, it was not very cheap to make either. All of this combined, it’s surprising it’s getting a sequel, though maybe this is nothing more than the result of it being able to be made quickly and more cheaply than last time.

Avowed 2 existing in a vacuum isn’t that preposterous, but when there is the potential to make Fallout: New Vegas 2 or something to tie into the next season of the Fallout TV show, it is preposterous to make a sequel to Avowed. The only thing that would make this make sense is that Todd Howard and Bethesda Game Studios are blocking this from happening. If this is the case, and Xbox has the choice of Obsidian Entertainment making Avowed 2 or a new IP, then it’s more excusable that Avowed 2 is happening. But if this is the case, why is Xbox allowing BGS and Howard this much say on an IP they have essentially done nothing with for 11 years and counting? That’s bad management.

For what it is worth, it’s been leaked that a remaster of Fallout: New Vegas is in the works alongside a remaster of Fallout 3. So there is something coming for Fallout fans, but these aren’t new games, which is ultimately what fans want the most. Fallout 76 and Fallout remasters in 20 years — assuming Fallout 5 comes out in the mid-2030s- is nowhere near good enough.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.