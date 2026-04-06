5 Hardest Enemies in Fallout Games

The Fallout series is filled with difficult enemies. From the first time you come up against a Deathclaw or see a Super Mutant Behemoth, you know these games are no joke. However, a few enemies stand out as the toughest in the series. These fights force you to bring every ounce of firepower you can muster to take out baddies that sometimes feel unfair with their massive health pools and game-changing skills. If you can take them out, you can consider yourself a master of post-apocalypse.

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Here are the five hardest fights in Fallout history.

5) Earle Williams – Fallout 76

I promise this isn’t going to be a list of Fallout 76 bosses. That said, it is a multiplayer game, so Bethesda has put in quite a few challenging baddies that you’ll need a group to take down. Williams is a Wendigo Colossus, which means it’s as strong as a Super Mutant Behemoth, but even more of a tank.

Seriously, this guy has a passive skill that reduces damage by 80%. Toss in his 30,000-point health pool, and you have a boss that’s going to take quite a bit of firepower to take down. Williams hits like a truck with corrosive attacks and uses a scream attack to incapacitate your group. Oh, and you have to kill Williams under a strict time limit, or you’ll automatically fail. Be sure you bring a heavily armored group for this one.

4) Legate Lanius – Fallout: New Vegas

The commander of Caesar’s army is almost unfair. He’s a 6’11 monster of a man who somehow defies conventional wisdom. You’d think a guy that big would be relatively slow. After all, we don’t see strongmen like Hafþór Björnsson running as fast as Usain Bolt. Unfortunately for New Vegas players, Lanius doesn’t believe in physics.

See, this living mountain moves 80% than the player, which means he can stay on the offensive even if you use VATS to take out his legs. He’s also resistant to poison, radiation, and fire. Even if you do whittle down his 1,000-point health bar, Lanius has a healing ability that brings him back into the battle relatively quickly if you’re not on your toes. His attacks will blow through your health bar, and he has a chance to knock you down with every hit, leaving you vulnerable to follow-up attacks. As I said, the team at Obsidian basically put a cheating bully into New Vegas with Lanius.

3) Ulysses – Fallout: New Vegas

Ulysses is the final boss of the Lonsome Road DLC. You don’t technically have to fight him if you’re able to get him to agree to your way of thinking, but if you’re unlucky enough to make him angry, prepare for one of the toughest fights in the series. That’s because Ulysses is essentially a perfect player character.

See, he has 10 in four different SPECIAL stats, can use Stealth Boys to make himself invisible, calls in drones that deal damage to you and heal, and has access to several end-game weapons. It’s like fighting against a better version of yourself. Like Lanius, he moves faster than your character, but only gets a +15% movement speed buff. Still, everything else this guy throws at you makes him New Vegas‘ most difficult fight.

2) The Scorchbeast Queen – Fallout 76

We head back to Fallout 76 for this one. The Scorchbeast is an end-game level boss, which means a health pool of 33,000 and complete immunity to Energy Guns. Anyone unfortunate enough to use one of those will have to rethink their strategy. You’re also not just dealing with the Queen. She summons hordes of Scorched enemies, which can be nearly any enemy type from Fallout 76‘s bestiary.

It’s incredibly gutting to be fighting the Queen and then be blindsided by an army of Scorched Yao Guai, Mirelurks, and more. You’re also working under a 30-minute timer, which means you’ll need to be efficient in killing her underlings. The Queen isn’t a slouch herself in the damage department, with several attacks that’ll wipe out your party. Try to bring at least nine friends with you if you want to have a chance against this massive bat.

1) Frank Horrigan – Fallout 2

Horrigan is the former bodyguard for the President, and reportedly once tore a Deathclaw in half with his bare hands. I believe it, too, given how strong Horrigan is in Fallout 2. I mean, the guy has a perfect 10 in every single SPECIAL stat. It literally can’t get more powerful than that.

Sure, his 999 health pool pales in comparison to the Scorchbeast Queen, but you have to keep in mind that Fallout 2‘s enemies had much lower HP in general. By comparison, Horrigan is actually much stronger than the other boss-level characters in his game than the Queen is in Fallout 76. He also hits multiple times per round, which is nearly impossible to deal with in Fallout 2′s turn-based gameplay. On top of that, Horrigan has all of the strongest gear and is immune to radiation. You’ll need a healthy stock of grenades and several prayers to survive this fight.

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