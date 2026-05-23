New Fallout Game Releasing in 2027 Leaked

A new Fallout game releasing in 2027 has leaked ahead of its reveal. Those who have been waiting since 2015 and Fallout 4 for Fallout 5 will need to continue to wait for a very long time. According to a new report, The Elder Scrolls 6 won’t release until 2028 or 2029. This means we will be lucky to get Fallout 5 by the mid 2030s. This also means, in the meantime, Bethesda and Xbox need to find a way to service these fans. Its options include making a brand new Fallout game that isn’t numbered, like Fallout: New Vegas. Speaking of Fallout: New Vegas, it also has the opportunity to make a sequel to the PS3 and Xbox 360-era spin-off. And of course, it could also do what everyone has been doing, re-releasing older games via remasters and remakes. Heck, it just did this, to substantial success, with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

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Whether the first two options are happening, we do not know, but they are not being claimed by a new report. What a new report claims is that a new Fallout remaster is releasing next year, 2027. There is no word on what game is being remastered, but based on previous rumors, it’s either Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas. Obviously, it’s not going to be a pre-Bethesda-era Fallout game, which is to say before Fallout 3. There isn’t even much hunger to see these classic Fallout games return. Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, meanwhile, are too new. That only leaves the two aforementioned possibilities, and while Fallout: New Vegas would tie nicely into the ongoing TV show, Fallout 3 is the more popular game, and it came first, and it’s the one actually made by Bethesda, so it’s probably going to be Fallout 3. The report does not say one way or another, though.

New Report About the Future of Fallout

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, which specifically comes the way of Xbox insider Jez Corden. For those who do not know, Xbox owns Bethesda. Corden has proven reliable in the past, particularly on the subject of Xbox, but he does not have a bulletproof track record, so take this new intel with a grain of salt. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment from Bethesda nor Xbox, and we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.