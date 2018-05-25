This Fallout: New Vegas ‘Four Winds’ Mod Restores a Previously Cut Location

Fallout: New Vegas wasn’t for everyone. This entry into the iconic franchise was handled by a different team, meaning taking to the Wasteland meant significant changes. That being said, for many – including myself – this was a favourite. Between the insanely addictive quests, the new locations to explore, and the memorable characters; there was a lot to love. Now, however, there’s even more! A cut location, to be exact!

The Four Winds Restored mod by ‘BalotaSyndrome’ brings back the area called Four Winds, which is located near the Dead Wind Cavern. According to the mod’s creator:

“Restores an area called Four Winds, located near Dead Wind Cavern. I only just learnt navmeshing, so I’m not that sure if I did it correctly, although it seemed fine when I walked Veronica up and down there a few times. There’s a body at the top with a 44 magnum and a few rounds of ammo, but if you can think of something to replace it, let me know. I really didn’t do much here, so if you have any suggestions to add to the area, comment them.

You can get to Four Winds from the South East; I removed a rock formation and invisible wall that were there previously. The last screenshot shows where you can walk to get up there.”

The mod itself doesn’t add any incredible quest lines but it does give hardcore fans even more reason to explore! If you’re like me, there was no part of that map left untouched and now other players can truly call themselves a completionist by taking to the lands once more to discover the Four Winds! Download the mod yourself right here!

For more about Fallout: New Vegas itself from Obsidian Entertainment:

“Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.

As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas.”