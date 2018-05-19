This Fallout: New Vegas Mod Was Inspired by Five Nights at Freddy’s

Fallout: New Vegas was the entry in the franchise from Obsidian Games and it offered a different perspective to the wasteland known by Bethesda. Personally, it was my favourite in the entire franchise and I will take any excuse to dive back in. Mods help with that motivation by providing all new experiences to enjoy older adventures and for those that also had an affinity for the horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s, then this creation is for you!

We present the Five Nights at Vault 5 mod that brings the two games together into one weird hodge podge of robot homicide. The play style ws completely inspired by the Freddy’s title, just with a lot more radiation. According to the mod’s creator:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In this mod, you come across an abandoned Vault in the top-center part of the map; Vault that, as you quickly discover, contains a fully functioning Arena. Created by Vault-Tec as part of their ill-conceived project to design a survival training program, the Arena forces you to stay within its maze-like walls from midnight to 6 AM, five nights in a row, with no weapons at your disposal and with various robots roaming the whole place. The robots’ only purpose is to patrol their surroundings and to try to catch you if they see you. You have no way to defend yourself other than closing the doors that are strewn across the Arena. You must prove to be the master of hide and seek if you want to stay alive and make it out of there victorious.

The key feature of the mod is that unlike any other FNAF game, you aren’t stuck in a single room this time… now you have to MOVE. Evade your enemies, sneak around, and be both smart and daring. Are you man enough to beat this thing?”

The project is super easy to install too, simply place the file in the corresponding game file’s folder. Easy! That being said, there is one stipulation: the Dead Money and Old World Blues DLC are required in order for this to work. You can check out what exactly this mod has to offer, how it works, and what’s needed to get started over at the official NexusMods listing right here.