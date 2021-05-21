Fallout: New Vegas Fans Given Hope by New Listing

✖

A new job listing out of Obsidian has given Fallout: New Vegas fans hope for a sequel. The listing makes no mention of a new Fallout: New Vegas game, but it comes on the back of speculation that Xbox may have accidentally leaked a new Fallout game. What the job listing does make note of is that this position will be working on an unannounced game with the studio's RPG team. In other words, the suggestion is this is a new RPG. That said, in addition to Fallout: New Vegas 2, this could also be The Outer Worlds 2 or a brand new IP. However, with Bethesda Game Studios busy with Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, now would be an opportune time for Obsidian to revisit the spin-off, which is actually considered the best Fallout game to date by many.

"Obsidian Entertainment is looking for an experienced, proficient, communicative, and collaborative Lead Technical Artist to assist our growing team of RPG developers with world-building, tools, pipeline, and performance on an unannounced project," reads the job listing.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn't divulge much else of note, which means we are left with several possibilities as to what this could be. That said, considering the aforementioned leak, Fallout: New Vegas 2 does seem like one of the more likely possibilities at this point.

As you would expect, Obsidian and its parent company Microsoft have not addressed this speculation in any capacity, nor has Bethesda. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

