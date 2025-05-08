Fallout Season 2 Gets a Major Update From Prime Video (And Star Walton Goggins)

The Ghoul has some good news to share (and shed). Today, the official Fallout X (formerly Twitter) account shared a huge update regarding Season 2 of the Emmy-award-winning video game adaptation Fallout, all with the help of actor Walton Goggins and a lot of prosthetics. The show, which was first released in 2024 on Prime Video, was a massive success and renewed for a new season within a month of its launch. Many fans have been hotly anticipating any news regarding the post-apocalyptic dramedy, as it started filming back in November. Now, we finally have a big announcement that is sure to make a splash with viewers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As posted on the account via this tweet, season two of Fallout has wrapped production. In the video attached, we see series star Walton Goggins, who plays The Ghoul, in full cosmetics and costume, minus the nose. He proceeds to rip off all of the prosthetics he has on his face in slow motion, ending it off by throwing a chunk of it at the camera. While we may not see that happen in the show, it does tell us that we’ll be getting more of the fan-favorite character.

Prime Video’s Fallout Has Wrapped Production on Season 2

Achievement unlocked! Fallout Season 2 has wrapped production. pic.twitter.com/cbLNCvLLRB — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) May 8, 2025

In terms of what we know so far about Prime Video’s Fallout’s second season, there isn’t too much official information. We do know that it will take place in New Vegas, as teased at the end of the Season One finale, alongside fan-favorite Mr. House. Set photos were leaked of the production and it seems they will be going all in on the glitz and dilapidated glamour of the nuclear-decimated Las Vegas Strip with casinos and such. We do, however, have one official casting, as Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin joined the star-studded roster in a recurring role. Rumors also point to Marvel’s Eternals‘ Kumail Nanjiani being in the cast, but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

The series, which is based on Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic FPS RPG franchise of the same name, surprised many when it came out in March 2024. Following the overtly optimistic vault dweller Lucy, played by Arcane‘s Ella Purnell, she traveled to the surface of the nuclear-devastated Los Angeles to find her father. Along the way, she joined up with a squire of the armored Brotherhood of Steel, Maximus (Father Stu‘s Aaron Moten), and a mysterious gunslinger named The Ghoul (The White Lotus‘ Walton Goggins). Upon its release, Fallout garnered multiple Emmy nominations, including Best Drama and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Walton Goggins.

As for Goggins, he is on quite a hot streak right now, as two of his biggest shows (The White Lotus & The Righteous Gemstones) released their final episodes on HBO. His performances in both, particularly as Rick Hackett in the third season of The White Lotus, have been well-garnered, putting him in high contention for awards. Plus, given the great reception from fans and critics, Fallout Season 2 is sure to be just as big a hit as it was before, come its release, which has yet to be announced.

Excited for Fallout Season 2? Did you watch the first season? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments below! For all things Fallout, gaming, and TV, keep it here at ComicBook.