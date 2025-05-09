Fallout Season 2 Release Date Narrowed Following New Update

With the confirmation of Prime Video’s Fallout Season 2 wrapping production, many are anxious to know when they can expect to join back up with Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul. The show, which was released in 2024 to critical acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations, has proven to be a hit series for Prime Video. While no official release has been given regarding when the next season of the video game adaptation will come out, we may be able to make a guess based on what we do know.

It’s important to mention that, despite production ending for Fallout Season 2, post-production still needs to happen. When in that stage, the CGI and editing will occur, which can vary in timing depending on the type of show. In the case of Fallout, it may take a good bit, considering there is a lot of touching up to do for sets and camera shots to make it look like the nuclear-devastated West Coast. In addition, if the ending scene of the Season 1 finale is any indication, we may see a deadly creature make its appearance in the series.

Fallout Season Two Just Entered Final Stages of Development

Still, the first season’s production does give us some indication as to the timeline we may expect with Season 2. The inaugural season for the post-apocalyptic show had a little more than a year of post-production, as filming ended in March 2023, with the show coming out in April 2024. Going off of that, it’s easy to assume Fallout would come around May or June of 2026. However, unlike the first season, those working on the series aren’t starting from scratch in terms of modeling and tone, so it may be a quicker post-production process with Season 2.

Unfortunately, despite the series being ahead of schedule, according to Amazon executives, the show experienced a major setback during filming. The sudden Los Angeles fires, which ravaged through multiple California counties, halted dozens of Hollywood shows and films, one of which was Fallout. While it did resume a while later, it more than likely caused some sort of internal delay.

As to when we believe the second season of Fallout will release, our bet is sometime in Spring 2026. Given Prime Video will likely want to get the attention of Emmy voters, having it closer to voting will make it stick out more. Plus, it does give the actors, including new Season 2 addition Macaulay Culkin, enough time to do other projects and plan around doing marketing, especially Walton Goggins. While it may be disappointing to hear, that doesn’t mean we won’t get anything this year, as a Season 2 trailer does seem definite, especially come Fallout Day on October 23rd.

The first season of Fallout is available to watch on Prime Video. You can also play all of the Fallout games on Xbox Game Pass. For all things Fallout, TV, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.