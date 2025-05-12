Fallout Star Teases the Show Could Last Through Season 6

Fans of Fallout are patiently awaiting Season 2, but it seems like there could be a lot more to come for the Prime Video series. During a recent Comic Con event in Liverpool (captured by Reddit user TOZAR_N7), Aaron Moten talked about the show, and the arc for his character. While speaking at a panel, the Maximus actor said that the plans for the show have not changed from when he signed on to the series, and it was pitched to him as an arc could last through five or six seasons.

“When I signed on to do the series, we would have a starting point and they gave me the endpoint,” Moten said during the panel. “And that endpoint hasn’t changed. But it is [a] Season 5, 6 type of endpoint. We’ve always known we were gonna take our time with the development of the characters.”

Aaron moten as maximus in the fallout season 2 poster

It’s worth noting that plans change all the time when it comes to TV shows. Just because a show’s creators start with the broad strokes for a storyline that lasts for six seasons, it doesn’t mean that’s where things will end up. Sometimes viewership drops off, necessitating an earlier ending, or the cost of the show’s production doesn’t justify its continuation. When those things happen, sometimes a show gets cancelled abruptly, or the showrunners are given advance notice to wrap things earlier than planned. Of course, the opposite can also be true, where a show’s popularity results in it lasting longer than anticipated!

It makes sense that plans haven’t changed with Fallout from when Moten first signed on. The first season of the show drew in huge numbers, with more than 100 million views within just five months. The series also received a massive number of award nominations, winning Best Science Fiction Television Series at the Saturn Awards. On top of all that, the show’s success generated a lot of interest in older games in the series. Games like Fallout 4 saw a huge increase in sales, despite originally releasing several years before the show.

Hopefully the success of Fallout will continue in a way that allows the creators to tell the story they have envisioned. Season 1 is certainly off to a good start in that regard, but it remains to be seen whether the show can maintain this level of interest. Season 2 recently wrapped filming, which means post production will soon begin. Amazon has offered no indication when the new season will actually be released, but it’s possible we could see a window similar to Season 1, which arrived in the spring of 2024. If we do get a new Fallout season every other year, and the show actually does run through Season 5 or 6, we might not see the series conclude until 2034.

Do you think Fallout will last six seasons? How did you feel about Season 1? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

