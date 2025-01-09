Fallout Season 2 Halts Production Due to Los Angeles Fires

The devastating fires that have swept across the Los Angeles area are understandably also having a big impact on the entertainment industry. The fires have been moving through the neighborhoods of Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and Sylmar since Tuesday, destroying thousands of structures and resulting in at least a couple of deaths. On Wednesday, production was shut down on sets throughout Los Angeles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

FilmLA, the agency presiding over filming permits in Los Angeles, issued a notification to halt production due to “personnel resources ordinarily available to support film production may not be available during the local State of Emergency.” These shut downs include the second season of Prime Video’s hit series Fallout, which moved production to LA for the new installment.

A large part of Fallout‘s first season was filmed in New York, but most of the production moved to Los Angeles for Season 2. The series wasn’t in active production this week, as it was on a brief hiatus, but it was supposed to restart filming in the coming days.

NBCUniversal also saw several of its TV projects shut production down on Wednesday. Hacks, Loot, Ted, Happy’s Place, and the upcoming Suits: L.A have all stopped for the time being.

CBS Studios halted work on NCIS, NCIS: Origins, After Midnight, Poppa’s House, and The Neighborhood. Disney and 20th Century Television stopped production on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Grey’s Anatomy, and Doctor Odyssey. And over on the Warner Bros. lot, production was stopped on Abbott Elementary, All-American, and The Pitt.

“The LA County Fire Department has specifically instructed that all permits issued for filming in the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge and unincorporated Pasadena are withdrawn. Other permit revocations are possible,” FilmLA said in a statement.

In addition to the stoppage of production, several film and TV events have been postponed or cancelled this week as a result of the fires. It’s unclear at this time how long the stoppages will last, as that all depends on how long the fires continue to burn.