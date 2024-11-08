Fallout Season 2 Adds Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin to Cast

Fallout season 2 is getting another major star added to its already star-studded cast with Home Alone‘s Macaulay Culkin. Earlier this year, the first season of Fallout debuted on Prime Video and was an immediate hit. The show was praised by fans and critics alike for being a compelling drama infused with dark humor that also took a lot of care in respecting the source material. It’s the latest in a series of wins for video game adaptations, a genre that was previously seen as cursed and risky. However, it seems like Hollywood is finally starting to crack the code and Amazon is eager to keep making more Fallout.

With that said, season 2 is well into development and is expected to begin shooting as soon as this month. News around the second season has been fairly scarce, but the first season set up a lot of interesting threads such as taking its characters to New Vegas, a fan-favorite setting from one of the games. With that said, the first piece of casting news has dropped for Fallout season 2. According to Deadline, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin will be in the second season, but there’s no word on who he is playing. The report only notes that sources indicate he will be playing a “crazy genius-type character.” Of course, the Fallout TV series does not directly adapt any of the games and even chronologically takes place after them. Naturally, there aren’t too many familiar faces in the show, so fans probably shouldn’t expect Culkin to be someone from the games.

Culkin hasn’t been in too many massive projects post-Home Alone. He has popped up on some TV shows like American Horror Story over the years, but Fallout will absolutely be his biggest project since his breakout role when he was a child. He has remained relevant with film fanatics over the last decade as he has repeated appearances on the YouTube channel RedLetterMedia, an outlet known for talking about movies new, old, and comically niche. As of right now, it’s unclear how big of a role Culkin will play in Fallout season 2 or if his character will remain alive/relevant for future seasons.

Culkin’s brother, Kieran Culkin, has risen as a major star in the last decade as well. He played a significant role in HBO’s Succession and has gone on to star in some critically acclaimed films in addition to that. Needless to say, it’s a pretty talented family. Perhaps there’s a chance for Kieran Culkin to pop up in Fallout as well and the two could play on-screen brothers in some capacity.

As for Fallout itself, with season 2 gearing up production, it’s likely we’ll begin to hear more casting news in the coming weeks and months. The first season had some grade-A talent with the likes of Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan in prominent roles. All three of those actors are expected to return for the second season which likely won’t premiere until sometime in 2026, if we had to guess.