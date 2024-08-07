Fallout T-60 Power Armor Mega Bloks Collection Includes 5 Figures

Thanks to the wildly successful Fallout series on Prime Video, the franchise is going strong even though we are unlikely to see a new game in the series until Bethesda finishes The Elder Scrolls 6. While you wait, you can spend some time with this 327-piece Mega Fallout T-60 Power Armor Collection, which allows you to build 5 micro poseable Power Armor figures inspired by Fallout 4.

The set includes Vault Tec, Hot Rod Flames, Brotherhood of Steel Paladin, Military, and Rusted paint jobs with accessory options like Nuka Cola dark and a Hot Rodder magazine. To top it all off, the set comes packaged in a Vault Tec crate-inspired box. Pre-orders are available now here on Amazon for only $29.99, which feels like a bargain. UPDATE: Sold out, but restocks are expected. This article will be updated if it becomes available at additional retailers. That said, keep tabs on this link at Entertainment Earth.

MEGA Fallout T-60 Power Armor Collection

What’s next for Fallout on Prime Video?

Given the immediate positive reactions to Fallout, Prime Video was naturally greenlit for a second season before season 1 had even premiered. With the ending of season 2 leaving off in a place that indicates the Ghoul and Lucy will be making their way to New Vegas, fans are eager to see how the next events in the series unfold. The Fallout showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner provided an enthusiastic update recently stating they were “pedal to the metal to get season two out as fast as humanly possible”. Even more recently, Amazon’s head of TV Vernon Sanders told Variety that the team believes they’re “ahead of schedule” in terms of when they’ll be able to bring Fallout back to TV.

“We’ve been fortunate because this was the vision all along. I think we’re ahead of schedule, in terms of being able to get Season 2 back,” Sanders said. “We don’t have an exact launch date yet, but we’ve already gotten scripts in hand, and I think the fans of Season 1 will really love where we’re going for Season 2.”

As for the Fallout games, the Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London is now available to download for free. As you’d expect, Fallout: London takes players to the British city. Team Folon has set the mod 40 years before the events of Fallout 3, though it’s important to remember this isn’t a canon game, so don’t expect it to be referenced in future mainline Fallout games. Players will have roughly 200 quests to complete as they venture through London and meet up with the mod’s 20 Factions and seven new Companions.