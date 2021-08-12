Fallout's Tabletop Roleplaying Game Is Out Now

✖

The popular video game series Fallout is now a tabletop roleplaying game. Modiphius Entertainment has released the digital version of Fallout: The Roleplaying Game, a new TTRPG that allows players to build adventures within the post-nuclear world of the game, with a print version coming later this year. The 438-page rulebook contains both rules and lore for roleplaying within the world of Fallout and includes concept art from the games. You'll be able to create survivors, super mutants, ghouls, and even Mister Handy robots, and equip them with iconic weapons, armors, chems, and items pulled straight from the video game series. The core rulebook for Fallout: The Roleplaying Game also contains an 18-page introductory adventure and an extensive catalog of creatures and characters to use in your game.

The game uses Modiphius's 2D20 system, which requires players to roll two twenty-sided dice with an aim of rolling at or below a certain score to pass checks. Fallout: The Roleplaying Game incorporates an Action Points system to allow players to take extra actions when necessary. Players also add Perks to their characters as they level up and build their character using attributes that should be familiar to any fan.

Purchasing a physical Fallout: The Roleplaying Game core rulebook from Modiphius (which will ship later this year) will get you a PDF copy of the game now, and Modiphius is also publishing several other editions of the game. This includes a GECK Special Edition that comes with gaming handouts, a gamemaster booklet, maps of various iconic Fallout locations, a character sheet pad, and Nuka Cola tokens. Custom dice can also be purchased separately from Modiphius's website. Additional expansions and adventures are planned, with the aim of supporting the game as a long-term franchise.

Modiphius is also the publisher of the Fallout: Wasteland Warfare tabletop skirmish game, the Fallout: Wasteland Warfare roleplaying game, and a roleplaying game based on the Bethesda series Dishonored. They also publish a tabletop skirmish game based on Bethesda's Elder Scrolls series of games.

You can purchase Fallout: The Roleplaying Game from Modiphius's website.