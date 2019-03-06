‘Fallout: Wasteland Warfare’ Tabletop RPG Reveals Brand New Expansion

For those that miss a more lore-filled Wasteland from Bethesda’s Fallout franchise, there’s good news. The hit tabletop Fallout: Wasteland Warfare is about to get even better with a brand new Vault-Tec Collector’s Edition revealed from the team over at Modiphius.

According to the company, “​Fallout: Wasteland Warfare game designer James Sheahan is developing the roleplaying game expansion, that will let you explore the desolate wasteland of theFallout universe, fight terrifying mutated creatures and encounter the denizens who make the wasteland their home.”

They added, “Delve into abandoned Vaults, ruined cities, strange facilities, and antiquated military bases. Encounter Super Mutants, Raiders, Survivors, Vault Dwellers, the Brotherhood of Steel, the Institute and the Enclave, and many more! Will you roam wide and far, or build up and protect your settlement? For those who want to create their own unique characters, use the faction based Archetype cards to start your own hero and see them grow from adventure to adventure.”

The company is hard at work building up their Fallout line both with expanding the already released Fallout: Wasteland Warfare with the second venture taking on a more traditional tabletop experience with Modiphius’s standard 2d20 system.

The expansion is expected to come out this Summer, though an exact release date hasn’t been given at this time. Here’s what’s included:

Complete rules for tabletop roleplaying in the wasteland, based on the popular Fallout: Wasteland Warfareminiatures game.

Full rules for character creation, archetypes and original player ideas alongside existing characters from theFallout universe.

Packed with lots of full colour photographic scenes of the Fallout: Wasteland Warfare range to inspire your adventures!

Interact with familiar characters and creatures drawn from the world of Fallout.

Background on the locations and factions that players can encounter.

Three free adventures in a linked campaign or for use as one-shot missions to support Gamemasters

Guidance for players to build their settlement as a base of operations

Advice and tools to help gamemasters create and run exciting new adventures in the Fallout universe.

It will also include a PDF copy of the rulebook, characters already known from Wasteland Warfare, weapon cards, character archetype cards, and a character playmat! Excited to see where the next adventure leads? You can learn more right here!

