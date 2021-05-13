Did Xbox Just Leak a New Fallout Game?

✖

Some Fallout fans think Xbox just leaked a new game in the series. It's been three years since the release of Fallout 76 and six years since Fallout 4, the last mainline installment. Seven years separated Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, but in between these two releases, Fallout New Vegas released. If history is any indication, there should be a new Fallout game releasing soon, yet we know Bethesda Game Studios is hard at work on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, both of which will keep them busy for years to come. If the next Fallout game is coming from Bethesda Game Studios, it's probably years and years away. But maybe the next installment won't come from Bethesda Game Studios. Bethesda is now owned by Xbox, which owns both Obisidian, the makers of Fallout New Vegas, and inXile Entertainment, which consists of developers that used to work on the series as well.

That said, what ignited this speculation? Well, during a recent interview Xbox's head of gaming services Ben Decker seems to possibly mention a new Fallout game. In the interview, Decker talks about Xbox Game Pass and how 55 percent of users surveyed say the main reason they joined the subscription service is the new games at release. Adding to this, Decker notes Microsoft has 23 studios across both Xbox and Bethesda working "Halo, Forza, Fallout, and new IP."

"55% of those surveyed said the main reason that they joined is to get new games at release – that day one content. That's why we made the investments that we have," said Decker to GamesRadar. "We have 23 studios across Xbox and Bethesda, working on Halo, Forza, Fallout, and new IP that we haven't even talked about yet that is gonna blow your mind. We can deliver all of that into Game Pass on day one."

Speaking about new releases, new IP, and Halo and Forza -- which have new entries in development -- Decker mentions Fallout. Decker seems to be talking about new games, so why is Fallout brought up? Well, there are only three explanations: Decker is talking about Fallout 76, he misspoke, or a new Fallout game is in development. Some Fallout fans have decided to cling to the latter possibility.

For now, take this speculation with a grain of salt. To indulge in this speculation, you have to do some stretching, though at the same time, it's far from unreasonable.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.