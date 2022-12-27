Fan-Made Resident Evil Remakes Canceled by Capcom

Capcom pulled the plug on some fan-made Resident Evil remakes of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica as well as the original Resident Evil, the remakes' creators said this week. Remakes for the games have been in the works for a while now with footage from the remakes attracting attention on occasion, but it appears that's come to an end now. The announcement was made on social media with a more thorough explanation for the shutdown shared on Discord.

In that explanation, the developers said that they were contacted by Capcom and that the owners of the Resident Evil IP had canceled the projects. In the first announcement, developer and admin of the group's Discord, Briins, briefly said that the cancelation was done out of "pure evil," but a second message shared a day later looked to provide more context. The developer said Capcom had contacted the group and wanted to lean more about where the remake creators had gotten things like the 3D models and animations being used in the remakes. The developers aid that the first Capcom "very kindly" canceled the remakes at first with a sterner follow-up email from Capcom demanding that the project be canceled and the web page for the remake deleted.

Code Veronica and Resident Evil fan remakes are officially canceled by Capcom.

We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment. All info on the developer discord. Thank you.

This cancelation follows another gameplay reveal from November as well as the release of a demo that came out just a week ago. A demo for the Resident Evil remake has been around for a few months now, but an updated version was in the works this month with "many improvements" set to be included in it. It's possible the timing of this demo's rerelease in December is what attracted the attention of Capcom now as opposed to any other time, though that could be just a coincidence.

Regardless, the remakes of these Resident Evil games are no more save for demo files that still exist online. The developers said that they'll keep the Discord up and running and will be working on their own original games with users welcome to stay in the servers to learn more about those as info becomes available.

As for sanctioned Resident Evil games, Capcom's official Resident Evil 4 remake will be out in just a couple of months when it releases on March 24th.