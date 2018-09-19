Get Four Awesome ‘Batman’ Games For Just $9 On PC

While this week’s PlayStation Store sale has some phenomenal Batman sales going on (like Return To Arkham and Arkham Knight for less than $10 apiece), there’s also a pretty good deal happening on the PC front, thanks to the folks at Fanatical.

A new bundle has appeared over on their website, offering four great Batman games, along with their respective DLC, for just $8.99. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, but it’s a fantastic bargain, especially considering one of the games is the classic Batman: Arkham Origins.

The bundle includes the following, along with the DLC that comes right along with each game:

Batman: Arkham Origins

Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate

Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition

Batman: Arkham Origins Game of the Year Edition

That equates to just about over $2 a game, and that’s not too shabby at all, especially considering that all the bonus challenge rooms, DLC and other content is included. Sure, you can’t really play online in Arkham Origins anymore; but there’s so much other content to enjoy here, and for a package that’s valued well over $100. The games will be offered via downloadable codes for Steam.

Here’s the full description of the package, straight from Fanatical:

“Go up against some of DC Comics most notorious criminals as the Caped Crusader in the Batman Bundle. With over $100 worth of content, players will get to experience WB Games Montreal and Rocksteady’s award-winning superhero action-adventures, as well as five additional DLC packs.

Begin your journey as the Dark Knight in Batman: Arkham Asylum, taking on the likes of The Joker, Harley Quinn and Killer Croc – before swooping down into Gotham City to clean up the streets in sequels Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Origins.

With explosive, bone-crunching combat mechanics and plenty of investigative challenges, now’s the perfect time to ‘be the bat’.“

Again, we’re not sure when this bundle will end, but hop on board and enjoy. While you’re at it, you can also get this Batman: Arkham Knight bundle for just $7.99, complete with its respective DLC to boot!

That means you can pretty much get almost the entire legacy of current Batman games for just under $20. That’s not too shabby, especially if you have an old discount code you want to use. All you have to do now is make sure you have the proper space on your PC. Time to Dark Knight like a madman!

