Fanatical Sale Offers Bayonetta, Styx, Injustice 2 & More Marked Way Down

Rolling in among the many sales this holiday season are the special offers on Fanatical, a service created for the purpose of helping gamers find their favorite titles at affordable prices. Fanatical’s offerings aren’t your run of the mill sales titles, either: some of the past decade’s most iconic and beloved games are on this list, and for a limited time, players can pick them up and find out what all the hype was about.

Fanatical uses Steam keys provided by the game’s publisher to get games out at a huge discount, so that’s likely why games like Bayonetta are going for 60% off. There’s a little something for everyone in the sale, which ranges from Jaanese titles like Neptunia II to familiar blockbuster games like Injustice 2. For indie lovers, there’s plenty to choose from, including headline-makers like Hue. Originally released in 2016, Hue is a gorgeous puzzle platformer, and is currently available for less than $4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other highlights include a sale on Disgaea 2, one of the more popular titles from the Disgaea franchise (don’t believe us? Look for the boom in cosplayers for it around the mid-to-late 2000’s). The sale also features plenty of bundles for players who want more for their buck. The Complete Bundle Edition for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is at a radical discount at only $9.99, because the bundle usually retails for $60. Cyanide Studios’ Game of Thrones role playing games (the first one and its sequel) are available in a pack together for just $4.99. Other add-ons, like character packs for Neptunia II, go for pretty low prices at around $2-$7 per purchase, depending on what you’re trying to get.

The sale is only running for a limited time, so make sure you get on it before all of the games get snatched up; once Steam keys are out of supply, that’s it.