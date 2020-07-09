Fans Celebrate National Video Game Day By Sharing Their Favorite Games
For those that might not be aware, July 8th is National Video Game Day. While nearly every day seems to be some kind of holiday, National Video Game Day has actually been celebrated for at least 29 years now, according to video game historian Frank Cifaldi. Regardless of the day's origins, gamers rarely need much of an excuse to celebrate their favorite titles, and that's what many did on social media today. Throughout the short history of the medium, video games have come to mean a lot to the people that play them. It seems that every person that's ever played a game has a favorite that means something important to them.
The first mention we can find is the 1991 edition of Chase's annual events, associated to David Earle of "Kid Video Warriors" pic.twitter.com/J38M1Piegg— Frank Cifaldi (@frankcifaldi) September 12, 2017
Did you celebrate National Video Game Day today? Is there a particular game or franchise that truly means a lot to you? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what gamers are saying about National Video Game Day!
Some solid picks, to be honest.
Happy National Video Games Day! Here Is Some Of My Favorite Games #NationalVideoGameDay pic.twitter.com/N0lq3dP3R1— PeanutBuzzyYT (@NickProstak) July 8, 2020
prevnext
Any reason is acceptable to play Pokemon White.
Over here playin Pokemon White cause it’s National Video Game Day!😀😎🎮👾🖤🤍— 👹ANTI-X👹 (@ANTIX5) July 9, 2020
prevnext
Impossible to argue with the presence of Tetris.
Today is National Video Game Day.
Top 5 games:
-Centipede
-Tetris
-Megamaniac (Atari)
-Wizard101
-Mario Cart
What are yours?#NationalVideoGameDay #Wizard101 #atari2600— Diane English (@English_2D) July 9, 2020
prevnext
Kirby's Epic Yarn deserves more love.
My favorite video games, for National Video Game Day in no order:— Kona🌻 (@TheKonasaur) July 9, 2020
1. Earthbound
2. Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
3. Pokemon White
4. Kirby’s Epic Yarn
5. Kid Icarus Uprising
prevnext
"Only" seems like a stretch.
Happy National Video Games Day. Cheers to the only good video game,ever(Bloodborne). #NationalVideoGameDay pic.twitter.com/OChqXLScG0— IKON Big Yoshi (@bman22norway) July 8, 2020
prevnext
There's a lot of love for Mario Kart today!
It's National Video Game Day! I'd like to honor today with my absolute favorite video game: Mario Kart! 🏎️— Player2 (@ProducerPlayer2) July 8, 2020
⠀⠀⠀⠀
If you were to ask me how many hours I've spent on all Mario Kart games combined.....well, it'd be at LEAST 10,000 hours! #NationalVideoGameDay #MarioKart pic.twitter.com/IRlXkuUbME
prevnext
Definitely good taste.
So it's national video game day today I guess i'll go ahead and post 4 of my favorite games on here and see if i have good taste or nah. This is just the tip of the iceberg but still some of my faves. Regardless, have a good one! #NationalVideoGameDay pic.twitter.com/4D8HApcI68— Key-Shawn| bIM✊🏽 (@Ashen_Phantom) July 8, 2020
prevnext
See? Games are good for you.
Apparently it’s national video game day. So here is a shout out to the games That have kept me playing since the beginning. Gaming kept me from picking up a lot of bad habits that some of my social circles were into. 🤣 #NationalVideoGameDay pic.twitter.com/O9hLYL1xDM— John (@MetalZohnny) July 8, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.