Fans Share Their Hopes For Star Wars: Squadrons
In a few short hours, Electronic Arts will officially pull back the curtain on Star Wars: Squadrons, the publisher's upcoming Star Wars video game. EA has released some interesting teasers thus far, but very little information has been revealed about the game. Still, that hasn't stopped Star Wars fans from sharing all the things they'd like to see from the upcoming title. Many longtime fans are hoping to see something similar to Factor 5's beloved Rogue Squadron franchise, while others just want to see a quality game from the publisher. Hopefully the final product will live-up to the expectations of fans!
Do you plan on tuning in for the reveal of Star Wars: Squadrons? What do you want to see in the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Star Wars: Squadrons!
The Factor 5 games have a lot of fans!
Trailer tomorrow apparently? If it’s anything like the old Rogue Squadron games then I’ll be very happy. Shame it’s not #Factor5, let’s see what #EA can do. Fingers crossed. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/JuhGXkOguB— MJD (@MikeObiWan84) June 14, 2020
This idea sounds dreamy, to be honest.
I know that Star Wars: Squadrons is probably just going to reuse the flying mechanics and ship assets from Battlefront and throw in some new maps, but I would kill for an arcade-style rail-shooter set in the star wars universe— Doom toots as he pleases (@Mythosaur2) June 15, 2020
A new hope.
Take: That Squadrons game will be the best Star Wars game in years.— He Is Risen (@NotMike33370706) June 14, 2020
Some fans have vehicles they want to see.
Tie Defenders BETTER be in Star Wars Squadrons!!!— She/They ✿ (@Demelzatries) June 14, 2020
Stadia users are hoping it comes to their platform.
I really hope you’re right! More Star Wars games for Stadia would be huge. Since we’re getting Jedi Fallen Order a year after it’s initial release, though, I wouldn’t hold my breath on a quick launch for Squadrons. Hopefully I’m wrong.— Zach Laidlaw (@ztlaidlaw) June 14, 2020
And others just want the game to arrive soon!
Can’t wait any longer for the reveal trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons! Finally a only flying game! Hopefully it comes out soon.— Francisco Moser (@moser_francisco) June 14, 2020
Seems like a lot of people would get behind that.
Hoping Star Wars: Squadrons is essentially Elite: Dangerous with a SW skin, but that seems highly unlikely— Stephen (@themornol) June 14, 2020
All in all, Star Wars fans seem pretty excited!
STAR WARS SQUADRONS REVEAL TOMORROW BOYS GET HYPE— boy that supports BLM (@TopEnderBro65) June 15, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.